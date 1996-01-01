-
OT: Jerry Krause in the movies
Since it's the offseason now, there's a documentary I saw a couple of months ago that I think everybody would like. It's called "Jump Shot, the Kenny Sailors story". Exec produced by Steph Curry, interviews w/ Krause, Bob Knight, Durant, Nowitski, and others.
I didn't realize how important Sailors was in the development of the modern game until I saw this, but it's a remarkable story. Basically invented the jump shot as it's known today. Won a nat'l championship at Wyoming, then headed off to WWII w/ the Marines a few weeks later. Came back to lead the NBA (or its predecessor, can't remember for sure) in scoring, became a wilderness guide in Alaska and revolutionized girls' HS basketball there as a coach. Just an amazing story that imo everybody who loves basketball should see.
Found it on the ROKU channel.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules