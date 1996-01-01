-
Will Graves appreciation thread
I put it in the portal thread but a lot of people dont read that, so I figured Id make one specifically about him. He entered the portal today. I think hes a good enough shooter that he could actually get major minutes on several WCC teams. I wonder if he was hoping to eventually have a Mike Hart role but with the probable big announcement tomorrow, saw the writing on the wall. I think hes actually a really good player. Wish him nothing but the best.
