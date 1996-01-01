Thread: NCAA Basket-Brawl

NCAA Basket-Brawl
What a load of crap my favorite game has turned into... it needs a a name change, to specifically identify what it has become... Basket-Brawl works for me...
My Pet Peeve! The first rule in the book is a defensive player may not initiate contact or touch an offensive player anywhere but on his hand when it's on the ball... everything else is a foul...
The truth is basketball is a game of offensive skills... defense is played by moving feet and bodying up, not mugging the offensive player...
What I once considered a sport so skill specific that it was like ballet for men with a ball on hardwood has changed into rugby on hardwood and I've been saying it for years, even before the Kafusi's were at BYU... SMC had their bruisers, SCU too...
Basketball is a game of offensive skill the score should never be below 70 pts in any game unless the the offensive capabilities of the participating teams sucks...
The midrange game is almost a thing of the past...
Defense seems to no longer be taught correctly... moving your feet and positioning your body.
Why have rules if they are not followed? "Freedom of Movement" anyone who believes that can kiss my Zag loving azz.... What a fricking joke...
I love Basketball but Basket-Brawl is not nearly as enjoyable or fun to watch... Thank you Detroit Bad Boys for mucking up my favorite game...
Just my opinion...
Go!! Zags!!!
