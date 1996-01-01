Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: NCAA Basket-Brawl

  Today, 06:11 AM #1
    bigblahla
    bigblahla
    bigblahla
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    PNWest
    Posts
    3,631

    Default NCAA Basket-Brawl

    What a load of crap my favorite game has turned into... it needs a a name change, to specifically identify what it has become... Basket-Brawl works for me...

    My Pet Peeve! The first rule in the book is a defensive player may not initiate contact or touch an offensive player anywhere but on his hand when it's on the ball... everything else is a foul...

    The truth is basketball is a game of offensive skills... defense is played by moving feet and bodying up, not mugging the offensive player...

    What I once considered a sport so skill specific that it was like ballet for men with a ball on hardwood has changed into rugby on hardwood and I've been saying it for years, even before the Kafusi's were at BYU... SMC had their bruisers, SCU too...

    Basketball is a game of offensive skill the score should never be below 70 pts in any game unless the the offensive capabilities of the participating teams sucks...

    The midrange game is almost a thing of the past...

    Defense seems to no longer be taught correctly... moving your feet and positioning your body.

    Why have rules if they are not followed? "Freedom of Movement" anyone who believes that can kiss my Zag loving azz.... What a fricking joke...

    I love Basketball but Basket-Brawl is not nearly as enjoyable or fun to watch... Thank you Detroit Bad Boys for mucking up my favorite game...

    Just my opinion...
    Go!! Zags!!!
    Last edited by bigblahla; Today at 08:32 AM.
    "Learn from the past, Plan for the future, Live in the Now!"
  Today, 06:21 AM #2
    Alum08
    Alum08
    Alum08
    Join Date
    Feb 2014
    Posts
    541

    Default

    I don't mind the hand checking so much but I hate, hate, hate the loss of freedom of off-the-ball movement. It just slows everything down and forces guys to go ISO because the motion or set plays cannot get going. The game used to be about quick decision-making and speed, now it's all about gumming that up. Don't get me started on the way they are calling the game for big men now, it's a travesty. What's the point in being 8 feet tall if you don't get to use that to your advantage? It's almost like they think that the height advantage is fundamentally unfair and want to give the 6 footers an advantage to get to the hoop by allowing them to initiate contact.
  Today, 06:47 AM #3
    bartruff1
    bartruff1
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    8,061

    Default

    CBS/Turner report ratings are up by double digits.....12% with nearly 10 million viewers......the highest in 5 years.....

    Growing revenue (Market Share) is much more difficult and important that growing income......
  Today, 07:29 AM #4
    MickMick
    MickMick
    MickMick
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    Richland, Washington
    Posts
    6,728

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by bartruff1 View Post
    CBS/Turner report ratings are up by double digits.....12% with nearly 10 million viewers......the highest in 5 years.....

    Growing revenue (Market Share) is much more difficult and important that growing income......
    People don't want skill. They want parity.

    Some types of basketball make my eyes bleed, but the casual viewer is not interested in basketball skill. They are interested in if their local team has a chance to win. They are interested if their bracket can play like a bingo card (and in bingo, every ball has an equal chance of appearing). There is a lot of money in attracting these people and the networks know these casual fans will not be attracted unless their rooting interest has a chance to win. Thugball gives every team that chance.

    I was a lifelong superfan of the NFL and completely abandoned it about a year ago. It is no longer the game that I grew up watching. It has evolved, in general, into something that causes more personal aggravation than joy. The required team skill set has been narrowed to about three positions of relevance (quarterback, receiver, edge rusher). For example, the running back position has been almost completely removed from relevance and that is a hard pill to swallow for a Barry Sanders fan. During the "Earl Campbell era" I never once witnessed an "empty backfield set". So now there is a personal precedent with losing my fandom. It isn't as difficult of a transition as i thought it would be.

    I get much more mileage out of playing computer games (I'm officially hooked). Less aggravation. Less expensive. Less exposure. Closer to the refrigerator and bathroom. Everything i need.
    I miss Mike Hart
  Today, 08:20 AM #5
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    10,895

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by MickMick View Post
    People don't want skill. They want parity.

    Some types of basketball make my eyes bleed, but the casual viewer is not interested in basketball skill. They are interested in if their local team has a chance to win. They are interested if their bracket can play like a bingo card (and in bingo, every ball has an equal chance of appearing). There is a lot of money in attracting these people and the networks know these casual fans will not be attracted unless their rooting interest has a chance to win. Thugball gives every team that chance.

    I was a lifelong superfan of the NFL and completely abandoned it about a year ago. It is no longer the game that I grew up watching. It has evolved, in general, into something that causes more personal aggravation than joy. The required team skill set has been narrowed to about three positions of relevance (quarterback, receiver, edge rusher). For example, the running back position has been almost completely removed from relevance and that is a hard pill to swallow for a Barry Sanders fan. During the "Earl Campbell era" I never once witnessed an "empty backfield set". So now there is a personal precedent with losing my fandom. It isn't as difficult of a transition as i thought it would be.

    I get much more mileage out of playing computer games (I'm officially hooked). Less aggravation. Less expensive. Less exposure. Closer to the refrigerator and bathroom. Everything i need.
    Stay away from Civilization V...it's addictive...lol.

    Why Civ 5 instead of the newer Civ 6? There's thousands of mods put together by the modding community. Creates endless variety, and I've learned about quite a few forgotten persons in world history.
  Today, 08:42 AM #6
    MickMick
    MickMick
    MickMick
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    Richland, Washington
    Posts
    6,728

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    Stay away from Civilization V...it's addictive...lol.

    Why Civ 5 instead of the newer Civ 6? There's thousands of mods put together by the modding community. Creates endless variety, and I've learned about quite a few forgotten persons in world history.
    I have been getting into the "Total War" stuff. All of the various titles. I just like manipulating troop formations and experimenting with various troop specialties. The strategic stuff isn't that great (or balanced), but the tactical battles are fun. There are some online pros that will smack you. They know every unit, every castle, every tactic, every secret. You can't win. The challenge is irresistible.
    I miss Mike Hart
