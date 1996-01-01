Thread: NCAA Basket-Brawl

Originally Posted by MickMick Originally Posted by

People don't want skill. They want parity.



Some types of basketball make my eyes bleed, but the casual viewer is not interested in basketball skill. They are interested in if their local team has a chance to win. They are interested if their bracket can play like a bingo card (and in bingo, every ball has an equal chance of appearing). There is a lot of money in attracting these people and the networks know these casual fans will not be attracted unless their rooting interest has a chance to win. Thugball gives every team that chance.



I was a lifelong superfan of the NFL and completely abandoned it about a year ago. It is no longer the game that I grew up watching. It has evolved, in general, into something that causes more personal aggravation than joy. The required team skill set has been narrowed to about three positions of relevance (quarterback, receiver, edge rusher). For example, the running back position has been almost completely removed from relevance and that is a hard pill to swallow for a Barry Sanders fan. During the "Earl Campbell era" I never once witnessed an "empty backfield set". So now there is a personal precedent with losing my fandom. It isn't as difficult of a transition as i thought it would be.



I get much more mileage out of playing computer games (I'm officially hooked). Less aggravation. Less expensive. Less exposure. Closer to the refrigerator and bathroom. Everything i need.