Thread: The Day After The Day After The Game

To be continued . Fr Tony Lehman, SJ-List of All Americans (1st Team Top 5) and Academic All Americans (1st Team Top 5) in the same season since '00:Shane Battier,, Omeka Okafor, DJ Augustin,List of most NCAA TOURNAMENT wins since 2012, Kentucky 24, Kansas 24, UNC 24, Michigan 23, Duke 21, Nova 21, Baylor 15, Virginia 13