Thread: The Day After The Day After The Game

The Day After The Day After The Game
The day after the day after the game is always so much better for me. I am able to recover from the grief of the defeat. I won't go back to the thread about the Day After the Game again. I want to let the sorrow and emotional pain of that defeat go and move on. I want to move forward into all that lies ahead. But first I just want to say thanks to all the players and coach for giving me another joyfilled season. I have come to love and appreciate THIS Zag team. I'm sure your sorrow is much greater than mine, and yet I know that you all will also move on toward your futures. So Thank you, and God bless you.
And I want to say thank you to everyone who writes, or even just reads, here on the wonderful Gonzaga Forum. As always I've really enjoyed our little community of Zag lovers. You are all a nice part of my life, and I've enjoyed so many really good years with you guys and gals, and look forward to the future with you all. One thing we all have in common is that we love Gonzaga and Gonzaga basketball. Sharing our love and feelings, and even our knowledge of the game with each other has always been something special.
I want to send a special shout out to LIZF for all the work he has done over so many years now on our prediction thread. It's one of my favorites. I know it takes time and effort to do what he does. Thanks LIZF.
And in closing I want to send a special love to WooHoo and his family. We are all so glad that you're doing better, and I thank you and your wife for sharing your huge challenge in your life. I hope and believe that our prayers have helped you. Don't be a stranger because we all love you. God bless.
Have a great off season, and I look forward to learning more from you all about the recruiting season. That season is always fun. God Bless you all. And stay safe.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!