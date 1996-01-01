-
Deshaun Watson's Browns introduction was a dance masquerading as a media conference
https://sports.yahoo.com/deshaun-wat...190418211.html
I simply cannot believe that the Browns spent that kind of money to land Watson. Then again, it's the Browns.
When are football fans and the NFL finally going to realize that where there is smoke, there is fire. Watson is an absolute misogynistic creep who needs a jail cell more than he needs a football field. The guy has been the constant talk of the NFL offseason.....that whoever lands him is headed for the promised land or something. He has been nothing but trouble.
