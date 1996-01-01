Thread: Other Games: Elite 8: 03. 26. 22 - 03.27.22

Originally Posted by gueastcoast Originally Posted by

Greetings from an east coast board member marooned in San Fran for whom it never registered that we might not win on Thursday, and didn't think until it was too late to look into earlier flights home.



It warms my heart to see all of the good-natured leg p*ssing here and a reference to Larry Fink, as it merges this board with my day job - something I never thought there was much risk of.



I went to the game tonight and sat among a goodly number of Duke fans. (Nearly) to a person they all felt fortunate that Ark beat us as they believed the Zags would have beaten Duke.



Something to ponder as we sit in our echo chamber thinking the Dukies are head and shoulders above us talent-wise. That's not necessarily how the rest of the world sees it.