Thread: Other Games: Elite 8: 03. 26. 22 - 03.27.22

  Yesterday, 07:30 PM #101
    thespywhozaggedme
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Don’t be so sure. Just like CBS did away with the Zags as a possible block for Koach, they might do the same w the Heels
    Jazz, you are one of the more intelligent posters here. Carolina went into Cameron and beat puke on Coach K’s regular season retirement night. If you don’t think the higher-ups are not clamoring for a Carolina/Duke rematch…
  Yesterday, 07:31 PM #102
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Quote Originally Posted by vandalzag View Post
    Are arguing crazy vs bat&*t crazy to bond with Spy?
    Spy vs Spy? Ah, my teen years with Mad magazine
  Yesterday, 07:31 PM #103
    Zagceo's Avatar
    Zagceo
    Quote Originally Posted by vandalzag View Post
    Are arguing crazy vs bat&*t crazy to bond with Spy?
    why are you so miserable?
  Yesterday, 07:32 PM #104
    thespywhozaggedme
    Quote Originally Posted by vandalzag View Post
    Are arguing crazy vs bat&*t crazy to bond with Spy?
    You take yourself so seriously. Honest question… Do you laugh every day? Do you smile? Lighten up and have fun. None of this is serious, we’re grown men talking about young men trying to put a ball through a hoop.
  Yesterday, 07:32 PM #105
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Quote Originally Posted by thespywhozaggedme View Post
    Jazz, you are one of the more intelligent posters here. Carolina went into Cameron and beat puke on Coach K’s regular season retirement night. If you don’t think the higher-ups are not clamoring for a Carolina/Duke rematch…
    More than anything Black Rock and their vile advertisers want a Monday night coronation. You made my point. As for.Saturday, the Petreans vs K would be a BIGGER story than the heels. Then Jay, the crown prince successor to the throne, vs the king. See, that’s a story
  Yesterday, 07:33 PM #106
    thespywhozaggedme
    Quote Originally Posted by Zagceo View Post
    why are you so miserable?
    I said basically the same thing. I see the picture in his avatar and he chose somebody that looks so miserable and unhappy. This is fun witty banter, guys around the table having a beer and shooting the you know what. But I trigger him. And a couple other posters. I get it. Well I don’t but whatever. I laugh at myself every single day, I couldn’t imagine being so serious and cranky.
  Yesterday, 07:37 PM #107
    thespywhozaggedme
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    More than anything Black Rock and their vile advertisers want a Monday night coronation. You made my point. As for.Saturday, the Petreans vs K would be a BIGGER story than the heels. Then Jay, the crown prince successor to the throne, vs the king. See, that’s a story
    I like it! I love your overactive imagination.
  Yesterday, 07:38 PM #108
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Quote Originally Posted by thespywhozaggedme View Post
    I like it! I love your overactive imagination.
    It’s what I do. I make people happy. Unlike, apparently, you
  Yesterday, 07:40 PM #109
    thespywhozaggedme
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    It’s what I do. I make people happy. Unlike, apparently, you
    I literally just laughed out loud alone by myself. Thank you
  Yesterday, 07:42 PM #110
    Zagceo's Avatar
    Zagceo
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    More than anything Black Rock and their vile advertisers want a Monday night coronation. You made my point. As for.Saturday, the Petreans vs K would be a BIGGER story than the heels. Then Jay, the crown prince successor to the throne, vs the king. See, that’s a story
    I see what you’re saying…..and it makes sense….but UNC is sooooo much more talented refs are gonna have to jump through hoops.
  Yesterday, 07:45 PM #111
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Quote Originally Posted by Zagceo View Post
    I see what you’re saying…..and it makes sense….but UNC is sooooo much more talented refs are gonna have to jump through hoops.
    Right and they certainly have never done that ever before
  Yesterday, 07:46 PM #112
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Quote Originally Posted by thespywhozaggedme View Post
    I literally just laughed out loud alone by myself. Thank you
    Hope those TJ potatoes didn’t come streaming out your nose
  Yesterday, 07:50 PM #113
    Zagceo's Avatar
    Zagceo
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Right and they certainly have never done that ever before

  Yesterday, 07:50 PM #114
    thespywhozaggedme
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Hope those TJ potatoes didn’t come streaming out your nose
    Didn’t have that tonight. Took the girls to Panera bread for dinner after work.
  Yesterday, 08:28 PM #115
    vandalzag's Avatar
    vandalzag
    Quote Originally Posted by thespywhozaggedme View Post
    I said basically the same thing. I see the picture in his avatar and he chose somebody that looks so miserable and unhappy. This is fun witty banter, guys around the table having a beer and shooting the you know what. But I trigger him. And a couple other posters. I get it. Well I don’t but whatever. I laugh at myself every single day, I couldn’t imagine being so serious and cranky.
    s


    Not unhappy at all. That being said you were pathetic leading up to your banishment and you have not changed since returning. But unlike you I do not live in this pretend world that whatever I post on this site has any impact on the program. The sadness is some basement dweller like yourself claiming themselves to be an expert and attempting to validate their existence based on the volume of their posts. You throw out names like this is a fantasy league of adult professional athletes, when the reality is that we are dealing with some old teenagers. I truly wish could game some perspective. At least Jazz is consistent in his scab picking and tries to make us better by challenging us with to think.
  Yesterday, 08:39 PM #116
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    I just checked an online dictionary for "dumpster fire", and there was a link to this thread...
  Yesterday, 09:14 PM #117
    bartruff1
    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    I just checked an online dictionary for "dumpster fire", and there was a link to this thread...
    LOL...now you know Larry Fink at Blackrock is a individual of high intelligence and character and a moral force in the global economy and the Roundtable so the idea that he would fix a sporting event is unimaginable .....the fact that I am a share holder is irrelevant...
  Yesterday, 09:58 PM #118
    sittingon50
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Spy vs Spy? Ah, my teen years with Mad magazine

    Classic.
    But we don't play nobody.
  Yesterday, 10:11 PM #119
    gueastcoast's Avatar
    gueastcoast
    Greetings from an east coast board member marooned in San Fran for whom it never registered that we might not win on Thursday, and didn't think until it was too late to look into earlier flights home.

    It warms my heart to see all of the good-natured leg p*ssing here and a reference to Larry Fink, as it merges this board with my day job - something I never thought there was much risk of.

    I went to the game tonight and sat among a goodly number of Duke fans. (Nearly) to a person they all felt fortunate that Ark beat us as they believed the Zags would have beaten Duke.

    Something to ponder as we sit in our echo chamber thinking the Dukies are head and shoulders above us talent-wise. That's not necessarily how the rest of the world sees it.
    Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
  Yesterday, 10:52 PM #120
    ZagNation's Avatar
    ZagNation
    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    I just checked an online dictionary for "dumpster fire", and there was a link to this thread...
    Link?
  Yesterday, 10:53 PM #121
    ZagNation's Avatar
    ZagNation
    Quote Originally Posted by gueastcoast View Post
    Greetings from an east coast board member marooned in San Fran for whom it never registered that we might not win on Thursday, and didn't think until it was too late to look into earlier flights home.

    It warms my heart to see all of the good-natured leg p*ssing here and a reference to Larry Fink, as it merges this board with my day job - something I never thought there was much risk of.

    I went to the game tonight and sat among a goodly number of Duke fans. (Nearly) to a person they all felt fortunate that Ark beat us as they believed the Zags would have beaten Duke.

    Something to ponder as we sit in our echo chamber thinking the Dukies are head and shoulders above us talent-wise. That's not necessarily how the rest of the world sees it.
    Watch your step there.
  Today, 05:26 AM #122
    daskim
    Sometimes the characters on this board remind me of the characters in the movie Animal House.
