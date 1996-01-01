Results 1 to 10 of 10

Thread: Which offensive strategies are effective against bully ball?

    Default Which offensive strategies are effective against bully ball?

    I can identify four major changes in the way that games are officiated now than they were just 10 years ago:

    1. Guards are allowed to fight through screens by any means necessary so the PnR is not as effective as it once was, nor are teams forced to switch as often, leading to less mismatch opportunities
    2. Guards are able to initiate contact on the drive without receiving an offensive foul, in fact they are very likely to draw a blocking foul even when the defender maintains verticality
    3. Off-the-ball movement can be strongly impeded by the defensive player without a foul call, which stalls the motion offense
    4. Hand-checking is OK on the perimeter


    As much as I love watching the beautiful Gonzaga motion offense--moving the ball, cutting, making the extra pass, finding the open man, wearing the D down until it makes a mistake--it obviously can be disrupted by physical perimeter defense, loss of freedom of movement during cuts, and other means to exploit the (unspoken) rule shifts outlined above, even by less-skilled opponents. So what are the solutions when we run into these types of matchups? I don't watch enough midwest basketball to know how other teams counter this type of basketball effectively: is it personnel? Schemes? Drawing fouls? Set plays? Faster transitions (can we be faster)? Plain good shooting?

    What is its Achilles heel? Do we just need to start exploiting these rule transgressions ourselves on defense (if you can't beat 'em, join 'em)?

    Maybe we need an offensive duality in which we run our acclaimed motion against "traditional" opponents and shift to something...else...when we run into these types of teams in the tournament. So what does that system look like exactly?
    I can identify four major changes in the way that games are officiated now than they were just 10 years ago:

    1. Guards are allowed to fight through screens by any means necessary so the PnR is not as effective as it once was, nor are teams forced to switch as often, leading to less mismatch opportunities
    2. Guards are able to initiate contact on the drive without receiving an offensive foul, in fact they are very likely to draw a blocking foul even when the defender maintains verticality
    3. Off-the-ball movement can be strongly impeded by the defensive player without a foul call, which stalls the motion offense
    4. Hand-checking is OK on the perimeter


    As much as I love watching the beautiful Gonzaga motion offense--moving the ball, cutting, making the extra pass, finding the open man, wearing the D down until it makes a mistake--it obviously can be disrupted by physical perimeter defense, loss of freedom of movement during cuts, and other means to exploit the (unspoken) rule shifts outlined above, even by less-skilled opponents. So what are the solutions when we run into these types of matchups? I don't watch enough midwest basketball to know how other teams counter this type of basketball effectively: is it personnel? Schemes? Drawing fouls? Set plays? Faster transitions (can we be faster)? Plain good shooting?

    What is its Achilles heel? Do we just need to start exploiting these rule transgressions ourselves on defense (if you can't beat 'em, join 'em)?

    Maybe we need an offensive duality in which we run our acclaimed motion against "traditional" opponents and shift to something...else...when we run into these types of teams in the tournament. So what does that system look like exactly?
    The simplest answer is you play bully ball as well. No amount of NBA-style offensive finesse will get you over the hump here; you need to instill the fear of god when the opponent's offense comes down the court.
    I don't have an answer but I'd love to see what others have to say. GU loses to this same type of team every year, it seems ... Baylor '21, Texas Tech '19, Fla St '18.
    I don't have an answer but I'd love to see what others have to say. GU loses to this same type of team every year, it seems ... Baylor '21, Texas Tech '19, Fla St '18.
    this style is the gold standard in winning titles gonna see more programs adopt it imo


    For reference, here are the adjusted KenPom adjusted tempo rates for the last five national champions and the current betting favorite (Houston).

    2016: Villanova - 274
    2017: North Carolina - 40
    2018: Villanova - 150
    2019: Virginia - 353
    2021: Baylor - 213
    2022: Houston - 338
    If you have a truly elite guard that is physical enough to play through contact you can beat it. Some one who can drive and penetrate the D despite the contact. We had that last year unfortunately those kind of guards don't last long in the NCAA before they move on to the NBA.
    All Gonzaga had to do to win was to make their OPEN shots and their FREE throws......
    All Gonzaga had to do to win was to make their OPEN shots and their FREE throws......
    Yep. The Zags simply couldn't hit enough open shots last night to create the kind of spacing that negates this defensive style a bit. The loss to SMC was a bad sign as to the Zags ability to win a game when a defense packed the paint. And EVEN THEN, take away a few turnovers and hit a few free throws and the Zags win.
    Basketball players in the old days were sometimes referred to as "Cagers"

    In the first decade of basketball, when a ball went out of bounds, it belonged to the first team to gain possession. This rule would lead to scrapping and wrestling for the ball and would sometimes involve spectators. Cages were installed around basketball courts to protect the fans from the players and vice-versa. This would lead to chicken wire bruises and scars on players from the fences during the scraps; thus the moniker "Cagers" They changed the rules and the cages were eventually removed.

    I appears we are regressing to rules when basketball was young.
    Ihre Papiere bitte
    Find a Collin Gillespie.
    Duke only had to shoot 70% or so in the second half to beat Texas Tech............... Arizona could never get any rhythm to their offense and so they got " bullied "........either that or their All Americans had bad games....and Duke's all Americans played well....

    " It is not all about the X's and O's ....it is also about the Jimmy's and Joe's "......as Few said, we got the spots and the shots we wanted....but they didn't go in........
