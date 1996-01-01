Thread: Which offensive strategies are effective against bully ball?

Guards are allowed to fight through screens by any means necessary so the PnR is not as effective as it once was, nor are teams forced to switch as often, leading to less mismatch opportunities Guards are able to initiate contact on the drive without receiving an offensive foul, in fact they are very likely to draw a blocking foul even when the defender maintains verticality Off-the-ball movement can be strongly impeded by the defensive player without a foul call, which stalls the motion offense Hand-checking is OK on the perimeter

I can identify four major changes in the way that games are officiated now than they were just 10 years ago:As much as I love watching the beautiful Gonzaga motion offense--moving the ball, cutting, making the extra pass, finding the open man, wearing the D down until it makes a mistake--it obviously can be disrupted by physical perimeter defense, loss of freedom of movement during cuts, and other means to exploit the (unspoken) rule shifts outlined above, even by less-skilled opponents. So what are the solutions when we run into these types of matchups? I don't watch enough midwest basketball to know how other teams counter this type of basketball effectively: is it personnel? Schemes? Drawing fouls? Set plays? Faster transitions (can we be faster)? Plain good shooting?What is its Achilles heel? Do we just need to start exploiting these rule transgressions ourselves on defense (if you can't beat 'em, join 'em)?Maybe we need an offensive duality in which we run our acclaimed motion against "traditional" opponents and shift to something...else...when we run into these types of teams in the tournament. So what does that system look like exactly?