Thread: Arizona goes down

-
Arizona goes down
Bad might for Tommy
Houston 72 Arizona 60
-
Gonzaga North and Gonzaga South do down on the same night in the Sweet 16.
I stuck my neck out and predicted we would get to the natty, and now my head has been guillotined. So, at least i was brave ?
What bothers me about college basketball is the the rules and way officials call the rules, it is easier for defensive teams to disrupt offensive teams than vice versa. it happens in most sports anyway, that defenses grow faster than offenses until rule changes turn the whole TV viewed sport more towards higher offense. This happened in NFL years ago by protecting quarterbacks more, an limiting the kinds of hits defensive backs could get away with. It happened in the baseball of the 1960's when pitching and fielding improved faster than hitting, scores went down, lots of TV games were 0-1, or even 0-0 and into extra innings, so the pitching mound was lowered and the strike zone shrunk. That way TV viewers could see more base-running.
What is happening to teams like the zags and AZ is that the passing lanes, pick n roll, screen sets are studied and prepared for. Every offensive player who stands still starts getting picked apart, and partially double teamed if possible. What wins college basketball games more and more is the skillful hitting of wrists and forearms, fouling a player to get your hands on the ball then the refs call it a tie-up. What is not viewed so much by the college fans is the bumping, pushing, tugging, running into the guy with the ball, bumping players out of bounds, and always going up to the man with the ball and try to snatch the ball out of his hands. How often have you seen a player standing near the out of bounds possessing the ball, or running close to the out of bounds line, and the defense just bumps them out of bounds? It is almost never called. Whacking and hacking occurs especially when the ball is about mid-level in height, thigh level stomach level. Hand movements so quick refs and fans often do not see it very well.
And then what happens when the nation wants to see the highlights of the game? They show shots going in the hoop, dunking and nice passes, threes doing down. Why? because it would bore the fans to death where the games are really won and lost. Where defenses invest most of their energy torturing whoever has the ball, quick lightning strikes against wrists and forearms. The game resembles whichever hyena has the meat. then the others mob that one until they snatch the meat. This wins games but will never be what is shown in the highlights. Because it is ugly, and good offenses are pretty. So, I will stick my neck out again (and it will probably get my head chopped off again) and say that
until zags north and zags south refocus the primary energy of the team on defense and playing much of the game in that shadow zone where you can foul the offense so quickly it doesn't usually get called, we will not win national championships. Let the world talk about how pretty AZ and GU run their offenses - and it is. Praised as 'how the game was meant to be played' refers to decades past, and gets acclaim, but does not survive the cage-fighting types of defenses that take teams to the highest levels.
ok that's one person's opinion.
-
Like Tommie and want to see him succeed BUT would hate to see him win a natty before Few so not heartbroken about this. He may very well one day win one before Few but not this year and I am okay with that.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules