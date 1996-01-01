Results 1 to 14 of 14

Thread: Thank you!

    drvenkman05
    Thank you to the players and the coaches for another incredible season. You made the university and everyone associated with it proud, with how you play and the men you are. Its an incredible time to be a Gonzaga basketball fan. To be continued.
    thespywhozaggedme
    Agree 100%. Every other Fanbase in the country, save one, will ultimately experience what we just experienced. As another poster eloquently put it, we are so spoiled. I’ve been posting on every version of this board since 1998 and it is virtually impossible to fathom what Mark Few has done. A small private Catholic college in a relatively sparsely populated part of the country is now a national powerhouse uttered in the same breath as Duke, Kansas, Kentucky etc. It is an honor and a privilege to be a fan of this team. To be continued…
    ZagNation's Avatar
    ZagNation
    Thanks to GU Basketball Team! It was a fun season.

    Gonzaga Regional Semifinals Postgame Press Conference - 2022 NCAA Tournament.

    Hoopaholic's Avatar
    Hoopaholic
    Quote Originally Posted by drvenkman05
    Thank you to the players and the coaches for another incredible season. You made the university and everyone associated with it proud, with how you play and the men you are. Its an incredible time to be a Gonzaga basketball fan. To be continued.
    Perfectly stated from my perspective
    bdmiller7
    I’d like to recognize Rasir Bolton too, fit in seemlessly on the court, just consistent night in and night out. But made bigger contributions off the court in the community. At a program where great young men flock he became one of my all time favorites.
    ZagNation's Avatar
    ZagNation
    Quote Originally Posted by bdmiller7
    I’d like to recognize Rasir Bolton too, fit in seemlessly on the court, just consistent night in and night out. But made bigger contributions off the court in the community. At a program where great young men flock he became one of my all time favorites.
    I was surprised when the reporter asked Timme, Nemby and Bolton if they might return next season.
    thespywhozaggedme
    Quote Originally Posted by ZagNation
    I was surprised when the reporter asked Timme, Nemby and Bolton if they might return next season.
    Why were you surprised? And what did they say?
    Hoopaholic's Avatar
    Hoopaholic
    Quote Originally Posted by thespywhozaggedme
    Why were you surprised? And what did they say?
    Few stepped in and said it is much too early to have that kind of discussion as it is still raw from the losswhich I agreed with
    thespywhozaggedme
    Quote Originally Posted by Hoopaholic
    Few stepped in and said it is much too early to have that kind of discussion as it is still raw from the loss…which I agreed with
    Oh OK. Thank you
    ZagNation's Avatar
    ZagNation
    Quote Originally Posted by Hoopaholic
    Few stepped in and said it is much too early to have that kind of discussion as it is still raw from the loss…which I agreed with
    100% agree with Few.
    Spink
    Thanks GU!
    Hoopaholic's Avatar
    Hoopaholic
    Quote Originally Posted by ZagNation
    I was surprised when the reporter asked Timme, Nemby and Bolton if they might return next season.
    Week from now this should be a follow up by Spokane reporters IMO
    thespywhozaggedme
    Quote Originally Posted by ZagNation
    100% agree with Few.
    While I understand the sentiment it still would’ve been cool if one of them said, “hell yeah I’m coming back! We have unfinished business! This season is over, can’t wait for next season“. Of course that’s my sanctified imagination at work and not very realistic.
    GonzaGAW
    Quote Originally Posted by drvenkman05
    Thank you to the players and the coaches for another incredible season. You made the university and everyone associated with it proud, with how you play and the men you are. It’s an incredible time to be a Gonzaga basketball fan. To be continued….
    - me too!
