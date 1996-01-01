Thread: Thank you!

Thank you to the players and the coaches for another incredible season. You made the university and everyone associated with it proud, with how you play and the men you are. Its an incredible time to be a Gonzaga basketball fan. To be continued .
Agree 100%. Every other Fanbase in the country, save one, will ultimately experience what we just experienced. As another poster eloquently put it, we are so spoiled. I’ve been posting on every version of this board since 1998 and it is virtually impossible to fathom what Mark Few has done. A small private Catholic college in a relatively sparsely populated part of the country is now a national powerhouse uttered in the same breath as Duke, Kansas, Kentucky etc. It is an honor and a privilege to be a fan of this team. To be continued…
Thanks to GU Basketball Team! It was a fun season.
Gonzaga Regional Semifinals Postgame Press Conference - 2022 NCAA Tournament.
I’d like to recognize Rasir Bolton too, fit in seemlessly on the court, just consistent night in and night out. But made bigger contributions off the court in the community. At a program where great young men flock he became one of my all time favorites.
Thanks GU!