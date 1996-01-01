Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Officiating Rant Comments

  1. Today, 06:18 PM #1
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    1,412

    Default Officiating Rant Comments

    - i rarely think an outcome of a game is due to officiating mistakes.
    - i think the officials made some good, though unpopular calls all game long. e.g. the foul on nembhard was not in the act of shooting, and an intentional foul only if you are a gonzaga fan.

    - that said obvious mistakes. the foot out of bounds (3 points) the trip no call with a run out basket (2 points) the third foul on holmgren (1 point at the free throw line i believe) these were obvious and cost us 6 points.
    - plus t.v. expert said 2 fouls were phantom fouls on holmgren, should not have been called. that lost us about 4-5 minutes of holmgren on the floor.

    - what's funny is if gonzaga played just to their average on 3 point and 2 point shooting they still would have won this game and covered the 9 point spread.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:28 PM #2
    TheOtherGreatOne's Avatar
    TheOtherGreatOne
    TheOtherGreatOne is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    cave-in-rock,il
    Posts
    841

    Default

    They called 2 charges when Williams had his feet inside the circle. Williams also hooked Timme when he drove, no call the trip on Nembhard, no call, and that should have been a flagerent foul on the Nembhard, layup that guy just grabbed him, he didn't play the ball. Missed wide open shots really caused this loss. The announcers kept yelling about Arkansas defense. Missing open shots is not great. If the Zags hit half of the wide open shots they missed, they win easily.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:11 PM #3
    gobroncsgozags
    gobroncsgozags is online now Kennel Club Alum
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Posts
    491

    Default

    Was that basketball? Could have fooled me. The refs certainly didn't think so.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 07:15 PM #4
    TacomaZAG
    TacomaZAG is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Tacoma, WA
    Posts
    1,728

    Default

    The officiating has been horrible throughout the Tourney, especially allowing and enabling the embarrassment that was Baylor/UNC. All 4 games today are/have been street fights. Nova scores 63..........and wins. Duke and AZ both under 30 at half. Just UGLY basketball. Hard to watch.

    Something in the rules needs to change, or the games are going to devolve into "1st team to 50 wins". Sorry, that's not BBall, it's rugby.

    Go ZAGS
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 07:22 PM #5
    bdmiller7
    bdmiller7 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Posts
    1,549

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TheOtherGreatOne View Post
    They called 2 charges when Williams had his feet inside the circle. Williams also hooked Timme when he drove, no call the trip on Nembhard, no call, and that should have been a flagerent foul on the Nembhard, layup that guy just grabbed him, he didn't play the ball. Missed wide open shots really caused this loss. The announcers kept yelling about Arkansas defense. Missing open shots is not great. If the Zags hit half of the wide open shots they missed, they win easily.
    Ya I wasn’t super impressed with Arkansas’ defense, we’ve faced much better this year. Missed a ton of wide open 3’s. Nembhard missed so many little floaters he always makes in the first half he wouldn’t shoot it in the 2nd. A lot of sloppy turnovers where our guys just seemed to lose the ball. With just a below average shooting night we’re up 10-15 at half.

    If we played them 10 times we win 7 or 8, problem is you only get 1 chance. Can’t afford to have a bad game in the NCAA tournament. It’s the greatest sporting event in the world. If we had best of 5 or 7 like the NBA the Zags may have a championship or two.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules