Thread: Gonzaga vs Arkansas Post Game thoughts and analysis

Originally Posted by MickMick Originally Posted by

The only thing I will EVER remember about this game is one single sequence. Timme tackled at the post with no call immediately followed by the phantom 5th foul on Chet at the other end. Nothing could make me believe that gambling has an influence on college hoops more than that sequence.



For years I have always been an advocate that the Zags must be strong with the ball as opposed to blaming slap happy opponents and the related "no calls" (Texas Tech comes to mind), but this game has taken it to a whole new stratosphere where I cannot rationalize that line of tolerance anymore. There is no "benefit of the doubt" margin to make an argument with here. This was the most unevenly called Zag game that I can ever remember.