Results 1 to 24 of 24

Thread: Gonzaga vs Arkansas Post Game thoughts and analysis

  1. Today, 06:10 PM #1
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,903

    Default Gonzaga vs Arkansas Post Game thoughts and analysis

    Gonzaga 68
    Arkansas 72

    Congratulations to Coach Musselman and Arkansas. They really played like they really wanted it, more than the Zags did. I do want to say congrats to Timme who was the only one who, in my opinion, who played up to his potential. I feel sorry for you Drew. Timme scored 25.

    This game was lost by our guards. Arkansas was going to make the Zags beat them from the outside, and we just couldn't do it. It's that simple. We missed shots we would normally make in most big games. Strawther was 1-8, Nembhard 1-3, Bolton 2-7, and Holmgren 1-3. We made 5 threes and Arkansas 7. A difference of 6 points, which was the margin of victory by the Hogs. I would NEVER have thought that Arkansas would beat us at the 3 points line. Usually when a good team loses, you will notice that they shot poorly from the 3 point line. I am just shocked by how poorly we shot, and honestly how great Arkansas shot.

    Arkansas clearly played like they had the confidence and desire to beat Gonzaga because down the stretch THEY were the ones making the big shots. Gonzaga could not stop them. And when we did we couldn't get a rebound. There was one time that they missed and we had two players going for the rebound and there were NO Arkansas players even trying to ge the rebound and Strawther loses the ball off his hands. And I would say THEY made two incredible 3's down the stretch that won the game for them. The biggest one was by a player who was their best three point shooter tonight (he made 3-4), and he hits it at the buzzer. The other was just an incredible 3 by their star player Notae. Notae was only 2-12 from behind the arc, but one of those two that he made was one of the biggest shots of the game. He shot 9-29 for the game which isn't really all that great.

    I must mention that the reffing did hurt the Zags, as he had at least two and probably three pretty bad fouls called against him that kept him on the bench for a huge part of the game. Other than that, the reffing was ok. I mean the Zags made 6 more foul shots than Arkansas.

    So that's it. Pretty sad. My son and i rooted all the way to the end, We never gave up, and I feel good about that, especially because while I watched the Zags play it was obvious to me that they did not have the confidence, desire or fight to win a game at this level. In 3 tournament games, Gonzaga did not come out one time in the first half like they were confident and had the desire to win. I've never seen a Zag team play as poorly in a tournament as this team did. I will wonder why? And I will talk about the difference this year from teams in the past.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:17 PM #2
    daskim
    daskim is online now Kennel Club Alum
    Join Date
    Feb 2020
    Posts
    425

    Default

    Our three starting guards were 8-30.

    Notae was 9-29.

    15 TOs to 8 was a huge factor
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:24 PM #3
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    1,412

    Default

    - i agree with you reborn
    - hogs played harder
    - timme was the only player who played well
    - guard play and shooting was, well let's say it, the worst combined effort all year long.
    - and yet we lost by only 6. i think we beat arkansas 2 out of 3.

    - hey how about a positive, how about those all important free throws (15-20) , 75% is above the team average!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 06:25 PM #4
    coolhandzag
    coolhandzag is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    507

    Default

    Zags didn't seem Zag like for too many minutes this bracket. It felt like borrowed time. Arkansas wasn't that great. They were just better than the Zags today. Which is all you really need to advance.

    I'm really beginning to question if the WCC hurts the effort.

    When did a hook become so vogue again.....I see it all over the bracket.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 06:28 PM #5
    ZagFanInSD
    ZagFanInSD is online now Redshirt
    Join Date
    Feb 2022
    Posts
    2

    Default

    It's an interesting take to say Gonzaga did not come out to play in a single game this tournament, and I have to agree. The Georgia State game was very tight until the last 10 minutes. The Zags were down by 10 at half vs. a very athletic and talented Memphis team. It's very disappointing as it seems the Zags never had a chance to go on a run and make the game interesting. I would think in the second half they would have made some adjustments and played better in the second half. This reminded me of the championship game last year where the opponent executed their game plan very well and the Zags played very poorly. Only the combination of the two led to a loss.

    Thoughts on the game tonight:

    1) Nembhard, who has been a star all year, played his worst game of the year. He missed so many open runners and jump shots. He also was not strong on the ball with too many turnovers for an NBA caliber guard.
    2)Thank god Timme made his free throws tonight to keep the game close down the stretch. He did have 20+ points, but it didn't feel as though he controlled the game as he has many times over his career.
    3) ALL 5 fouls on Chet were questionable, and 2-3 were flat out the WRONG CALL. Too bad his minutes were limited due to poor officiating.
    4) I often feel being the #1 overall seed hurts the Zags. Every other team they play is the underdog and can come out motivated with something to prove and we saw that tonight.
    5) I thought the Zags would certainly have a 3-5 minute stretch in the second half where they score 12-15 points and it just didn't happen. Part was due to the Hogs defense and ALOT to the Zags inability to make open shots.
    6) A very disappointing loss considering we were 9.5 point favorites.
    7) I hope Nembhard, Timme, and Bolton all come back as they have eligibility left due to Covid. GO ZAGS!!!!!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 06:29 PM #6
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    10,882

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by coolhandzag View Post
    Zags didn't seem Zag like for too many minutes this bracket. It felt like borrowed time. Arkansas wasn't that great. They were just better than the Zags today. Which is all you really need to advance.

    I'm really beginning to question if the WCC hurts the effort.

    When did a hook become so vogue again.....I see it all over the bracket.
    WCC had nothing to do with our shooting woes tonight: Nembhard 1-8 in the first half, and uncharacteristically poor ball handling.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 06:30 PM #7
    Sarenyon's Avatar
    Sarenyon
    Sarenyon is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Fort Bragg, NC
    Posts
    1,922

    Default

    Turnovers, shots (sooo many open shots), and jobbed calls. The last really doesn't matter because the first two lost us the game.
    GO ZAGS!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 06:30 PM #8
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Location
    not in Spokane, still in PDT
    Posts
    1,730

    Default

    I guess this is the swan song for me until we play again. I belong to 4 other sports boards, and these boards follow all sports (MLB, NBA, etc). I love my Zags, but life goes on. I will sleep tonight and shower tomorrow, and life goes on. Hope the PHX Suns can take home the crown, but I know how pro sports can be very unpredictable.
    Don't take ANYTHING for granted, life and sports are very unpredictable
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 06:35 PM #9
    basketballzag
    basketballzag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,406

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by coolhandzag View Post
    Zags didn't seem Zag like for too many minutes this bracket. It felt like borrowed time. Arkansas wasn't that great. They were just better than the Zags today. Which is all you really need to advance.

    I'm really beginning to question if the WCC hurts the effort.

    When did a hook become so vogue again.....I see it all over the bracket.
    “It’s been a long time in conference play that Gonzaga has played a team like that. We weren’t gonna back down, I’ll tell you that.”

    - Eric Musselman
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 06:39 PM #10
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    20,677

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by basketballzag View Post
    “It’s been a long time in conference play that Gonzaga has played a team like that. We weren’t gonna back down, I’ll tell you that.”

    - Eric Musselman
    All the class of his dad, the mugging meister
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 06:47 PM #11
    zagfan08
    zagfan08 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,100

    Default

    WCC hurt this team. No question about that.

    Nembhard had really bad games in 3 of our losses. Duke, Alabama, tonight. This team did not have the perimeter scoring it needed to win a title. Maybe asked a bit too much out of Watson, too, based on what we were getting.

    Arkansas had a good game plan tonight, at least to give them a chance to win. Basically eliminated the turnovers by just going late in the clock without much ball movement. Took bad shots but had guys going back and kept us out of early offense. We did not score well enough out of the halfcourt. Some guys trended down offensively at the wrong time to finish the year. We win this game more often than not. The tournament is about variance, though.

    Thought we should have led by double digits in the first half. Got the lead to 8 twice, but couldn’t get a stop. Missed so many easy shots in that half. Pace got a little frenetic and we slowed it down too much in the 2H imo—played right where Arkansas wanted it.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. Today, 06:48 PM #12
    PeninsulaDog
    PeninsulaDog is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    SF
    Posts
    216

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    All the class of his dad, the mugging meister
    Who else is in favor of deleting the “Congrats to Arkansas” thread? All in favor, say “aye”. I reflexively hate those threads anyway, but after that quote from Musselman . . .
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  13. Today, 06:49 PM #13
    MickMick's Avatar
    MickMick
    MickMick is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    Richland, Washington
    Posts
    6,722

    Default

    The only thing I will EVER remember about this game is one single sequence. Timme tackled at the post with no call immediately followed by the phantom 5th foul on Chet at the other end. Nothing could make me believe that gambling has an influence on college hoops more than that sequence.

    For years I have always been an advocate that the Zags must be strong with the ball as opposed to blaming slap happy opponents and the related "no calls" (Texas Tech comes to mind), but this game has taken it to a whole new stratosphere where I cannot rationalize that line of tolerance anymore. There is no "benefit of the doubt" margin to make an argument with here. This was the most unevenly called Zag game that I can ever remember.
    I miss Mike Hart
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  14. Today, 06:51 PM #14
    krozman's Avatar
    krozman
    krozman is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Posts
    1,939

    Default

    It doesn't matter what others say. GU put themselves where they are. It feels like a perfect storm of carelessness, missed shots, and opportunities squandered. It's characteristic of our tournament play, and I look forward to the next season.
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  15. Today, 06:54 PM #15
    Birddog
    Birddog is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Oklafriggenhoma
    Posts
    7,851

    Default

    Arkansas looked a little gassed in the 1st half but they made it a half court game in the 2nd and controlled the tempo
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  16. Today, 06:58 PM #16
    basketballzag
    basketballzag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,406

    Default

    Mark Few clearly does not like Mussleman. It was obvious from the start he thinks he is a sleezeball.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  17. Today, 07:01 PM #17
    coolhandzag
    coolhandzag is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    507

    Default

    True enough. The rim seemed awfully small at times.....but the Zags really seemed to struggle to adjust with the level of athleticism and intensity throughout the bracket. That element is definitely not available in the WCC. I didn't say I knew what the answer was because I don't.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  18. Today, 07:18 PM #18
    Unbiased
    Unbiased is online now Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    375

    Default

    Gonzaga has not had an "A' game since early February. How many on this board thought the last few games have been a struggle. I sure did.
    Tonight was no different. I always have a tough time sleeping knowing they played well and should have won but didn't.
    I won't have a sleep problem tonight.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  19. Today, 07:21 PM #19
    gobroncsgozags
    gobroncsgozags is online now Kennel Club Alum
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Posts
    491

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by MickMick View Post
    The only thing I will EVER remember about this game is one single sequence. Timme tackled at the post with no call immediately followed by the phantom 5th foul on Chet at the other end. Nothing could make me believe that gambling has an influence on college hoops more than that sequence.

    For years I have always been an advocate that the Zags must be strong with the ball as opposed to blaming slap happy opponents and the related "no calls" (Texas Tech comes to mind), but this game has taken it to a whole new stratosphere where I cannot rationalize that line of tolerance anymore. There is no "benefit of the doubt" margin to make an argument with here. This was the most unevenly called Zag game that I can ever remember.
    Perfect summation. Zags played like crap AND the refs put the nail in the coffin.

    I cannot believe how many grabs in the open court got away with.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  20. Today, 07:24 PM #20
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    20,677

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by basketballzag View Post
    Mark Few clearly does not like Mussleman. It was obvious from the start he thinks he is a sleezeball.
    If the shoe fits
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  21. Today, 07:27 PM #21
    thespywhozaggedme
    thespywhozaggedme is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    9,549

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    All the class of his dad, the mugging meister
    May not be a classy comment, but is it wrong? Serious question.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  22. Today, 07:27 PM #22
    Zagceo's Avatar
    Zagceo
    Zagceo is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Laguna
    Posts
    8,127

    Default

    Wish Few would have forced Refs to T him up after second ghost foul on Chet ….oh well
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  23. Today, 07:28 PM #23
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    20,677

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by thespywhozaggedme View Post
    May not be a classy comment, but is it wrong? Serious question.
    Sportsmanship, none. Braggadocio, plenty.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  24. Today, 07:30 PM #24
    caduceus's Avatar
    caduceus
    caduceus is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Posts
    5,327

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by MickMick View Post
    The only thing I will EVER remember about this game is one single sequence. Timme tackled at the post with no call immediately followed by the phantom 5th foul on Chet at the other end. Nothing could make me believe that gambling has an influence on college hoops more than that sequence.

    For years I have always been an advocate that the Zags must be strong with the ball as opposed to blaming slap happy opponents and the related "no calls" (Texas Tech comes to mind), but this game has taken it to a whole new stratosphere where I cannot rationalize that line of tolerance anymore. There is no "benefit of the doubt" margin to make an argument with here. This was the most unevenly called Zag game that I can ever remember.
    ⇧⇧⇧⇧⇧⇧⇧⇧⇧
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules