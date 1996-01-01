Thread: Gonzaga vs Arkansas Post Game thoughts and analysis

Gonzaga 68
Arkansas 72
Congratulations to Coach Musselman and Arkansas. They really played like they really wanted it, more than the Zags did. I do want to say congrats to Timme who was the only one who, in my opinion, who played up to his potential. I feel sorry for you Drew. Timme scored 25.
This game was lost by our guards. Arkansas was going to make the Zags beat them from the outside, and we just couldn't do it. It's that simple. We missed shots we would normally make in most big games. Strawther was 1-8, Nembhard 1-3, Bolton 2-7, and Holmgren 1-3. We made 5 threes and Arkansas 7. A difference of 6 points, which was the margin of victory by the Hogs. I would NEVER have thought that Arkansas would beat us at the 3 points line. Usually when a good team loses, you will notice that they shot poorly from the 3 point line. I am just shocked by how poorly we shot, and honestly how great Arkansas shot.
Arkansas clearly played like they had the confidence and desire to beat Gonzaga because down the stretch THEY were the ones making the big shots. Gonzaga could not stop them. And when we did we couldn't get a rebound. There was one time that they missed and we had two players going for the rebound and there were NO Arkansas players even trying to ge the rebound and Strawther loses the ball off his hands. And I would say THEY made two incredible 3's down the stretch that won the game for them. The biggest one was by a player who was their best three point shooter tonight (he made 3-4), and he hits it at the buzzer. The other was just an incredible 3 by their star player Notae. Notae was only 2-12 from behind the arc, but one of those two that he made was one of the biggest shots of the game. He shot 9-29 for the game which isn't really all that great.
I must mention that the reffing did hurt the Zags, as he had at least two and probably three pretty bad fouls called against him that kept him on the bench for a huge part of the game. Other than that, the reffing was ok. I mean the Zags made 6 more foul shots than Arkansas.
So that's it. Pretty sad. My son and i rooted all the way to the end, We never gave up, and I feel good about that, especially because while I watched the Zags play it was obvious to me that they did not have the confidence, desire or fight to win a game at this level. In 3 tournament games, Gonzaga did not come out one time in the first half like they were confident and had the desire to win. I've never seen a Zag team play as poorly in a tournament as this team did. I will wonder why? And I will talk about the difference this year from teams in the past.
Go Zags!!!