Thread: Post game radio GU/Ark

Hudson and Morrrison: Strawther miss at 2 plus minutes turns into a three for Arkansas is a crucial 6 point swing. 1:27 second mark the basket is waived off on the intentional foul. Nembhard goes to the line hits two on a common foul. GU had a shot at a rebound at around the 50 second mark but couldn't gather it in. Timme fouls, Ark misses. Nembhard misses a close one, shoots 1-10 fro the game. Ball appears to go off Ark, GU gets the ball. Timme gets the ball, misses as Toney get a piece and another miss for the Zags. Two Ark free throws go in. A desperation three by Nembhard goes in to make it 68-65 at the 16.5 second mark. Likes fouled by Bolton, 2 free throws good by ArK, 72-68, a dunk goes down and the celebration is on for Ark. the 13-2 run at the end of the second half and GU never led again. GU shoots 37.5% from the field and only 24% from three.



Hudson: GU falls 74-68, they had the lead at 27-19 and the 13-2 run. There were opportunites for the Zags, missed shots and missed opportunities. Frankly there were probably some Ark kids who played above their norm but the Zags simply missed too many shots and 15 TO's didn't help. The season is over at 28-4. They had their second worst field goal percentage of the season. Chet played just 23 minutes tonight. Notae led Ark with21 point but he needed 29 shots to get there. Williams who I think Hudson averaged 3 finished with 15.



You're up 27-19, couple misses at the rim and all of a sudden Ark goes a run. GU had the shots that they wanted but they didn't finish them. Some of those shots were contested but you gotta be able to finish through contact Morrison noted and GU didn't do that. The one point lead at the end of the half turned into a 3 point deficit when they let Notae go end to end with 6 seconds left. GU had good shots all night, but the one stat that really jumps out is only 9 assists for the Zags which means a lot of one on one basketball for a team that generally goes 15 assists or more. Each time the Zags challenged, for instance they made a move to 36-36 and then a kid who doesn't score a lot for Ark comes right down and scores to retake the lead. at 56-50 Ark Notae in a scramble play knocks down a three. Frankly many times when the Zags had a chance they fumbled the pass, or didn't secure the rebound. And you go down the stats and see GU shot stats for Strawther, Bolton and Nembhard at 8-31 and three 4-17. Timme did have his third 20 point game of the tournament. GU's 5 made threes for the game was just off the season low of 4 and many of those misses were pretty much uncontested.



You look at the number of times GU had the opportunity to secure the rebound after an Ark miss, they don't get it, and then they kick it out for a three. All those little plays add up to a loss. The number of opportunities that were there all night for the Zags just never materialized. 5-13 from three in the second half for the Ark and at least two of those came on offensive rebounds the Zags could have had for a bit more effort. Still, the credit goes to Ark who seemed to have more effort most of the game, and the follow through on the opportunities they had.



Some post game press conference remarks. Few, I told the guys the reason we got to where we are tonight is because we got the ball to the right guys in the right spots but tonight the ball just wouldn't drop for us. I thought we were able to get where we wanted to be but we couldn't get the ball to drop. We had 3-4 too many TO's and that didn't help. Timme, it was a helluva ride but we just couldn't finish. I couldn't be any more proud of these guys, we played out tails off. Nembhard-disappointing I couldn't make the shots, I got to where I wanted to be but the shots didn't drop, that's all I have to say about that. I thought our season was spectacular. We wanted to go to the end and win it but we understand how difficult it is to get to the end. This team was incredibly easy to coach, they came to work every day. NIL entered the picture and all the noise around us and these guys showed up. I told our team we started the season at #1 and finished the regular season #1. The question was asked about the opportunity for all the guys to return and Few said it's not the time for that. We'll address all that stuff later. Emotions are just too raw for that kind of stuff right now. Few said 50-50 balls were big, when we cut it to two and three there were a couple balls and rebounds we could have gotten but didn't. They (Ark) are strong and they got those balls. You know once time goes by and the players have better perspective they'll have a different look on tonight. Tonight we just didn't have the good fortune.



