Thread: Heart break

  Today, 07:08 PM #26
    TexasZagFan
    Quote Originally Posted by 10 Piece Bucket View Post
    Well my hat's off to Coach Few and the lads nonetheless. They tried their best and that's all any of us can do.
    Yes, we're all sad in Zag Nation but at least we aren't walking to the Polish border ahead of Russian tanks.... perspective my friends and it's on to baseball!
    Talk about perspective...I'm looking forward to visiting my 5 month old granddaughter for the first time. She's still in NICU, been there since she was born in October. She is such a fighter, born 14 weeks premature.

    And also to baseball, as in my grandson's team. I could care less about MLB.
  Today, 07:12 PM #27
    vandalzag
    That is perspective. God bless and hope there is nothing but smiles moving forward

    Sent from my SM-G998U using Tapatalk
  Today, 07:18 PM #28
    bartruff1
    Texas Tech is doing the same thing to Duke......and Huston is doing the same thing to Arizona.....the half time scores are in the high 20's and low 30's.....I see a pattern....defense is consistent.......offense is not ...
  Today, 07:21 PM #29
    RenoZag
    It sucks to lose. I'm proud to be a Zag alum and will go to my grave feeling that way.

    So it goes.
  Today, 07:22 PM #30
    10 Piece Bucket
    Quote Originally Posted by bartruff1 View Post
    Texas Tech is doing the same thing to Duke......and Huston is doing the same thing to Arizona.....the half time scores are in the high 20's and low 30's.....I see a pattern....defense is consistent.......offense is not ...
    Nail on the head!
  Today, 07:24 PM #31
    Quote Originally Posted by bartruff1 View Post
    Texas Tech is doing the same thing to Duke......and Huston is doing the same thing to Arizona.....the half time scores are in the high 20's and low 30's.....I see a pattern....defense is consistent.......offense is not ...
    Bart - agree about the pattern part, but not about the pattern. IMO the pattern is to turn the game into a street fight and hope to find a way to win it at the end. Defense is one thing, a street fight is another. UNC/Baylor this year is the perfect example.

    Just UGLY basketball, hard to watch.

    Is anyone looking forward to a possible TT/Arkansas match up in the E8?? First team to 50 wins. No thanks.

    Go ZAGS
  Today, 07:29 PM #32
    SorenTodd45
    Quote Originally Posted by 10 Piece Bucket View Post
    Well my hat's off to Coach Few and the lads nonetheless. They tried their best and that's all any of us can do.
    Yes, we're all sad in Zag Nation but at least we aren't walking to the Polish border ahead of Russian tanks.... perspective my friends and it's on to baseball!
    Exactly. I have MLB tv and cable, so that means I can watch any game, any time, on any device (and I have many, tablets, and chromebooks). 2022 tech has been berry berry good to me. But it's just not the same. The MLB season is such a long grind, and only the most hard core fan watches all 160 games of their fave team.
    Don't take ANYTHING for granted, life and sports are very unpredictable
