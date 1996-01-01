Originally Posted by RootHogRDie Originally Posted by

Thanks, enjoyed being here this week.



I know many here are disappointed, for starters, the pundits were lying to you, Arkansas is not a bad team, never should have been a 10 pt underdog.



We were dis respected, pretty much across the board, and Mussleman used it to fire up the team even more.



All the pressure was on the Zags. Had the roles been reversed in the public perception, the Zags probably would have won.



I tried to tell the board about Arkansas's style, and what to expect from us. Fortunately things went like I had hoped and expected,

my score prediction of 64-60 wasn't too far off.



As far as the officiating, we definitely caught a couple of clear breaks, but looked like we lost a few murky ones too.



20 fouls were called on Arkansas, 17 on Gonzaga. Gonzaga shot 20 FTs to Ark's 14.



Better luck next year Zags, and thanks for having me.