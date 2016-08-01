Thread: Haters coming out in full force already

wccat2969 said:
Few can't win the big one! LOL!
And I couldn't be happier. Bunch of phonies playing in that junk conference
https://kentucky.forums.rivals.com/t....366304/page-4
wccat2969 said:
Few can't win the big one! LOL!
And I couldn't be happier. Bunch of phonies playing in that junk conference
https://kentucky.forums.rivals.com/t....366304/page-4
Unfortunately going to hear this every year until the zags win the big one. Losing in the sweet 16 to Arkansas sure doesn’t help .
Thank you for bringing that BS to the GU Board, spy. You haven't changed a bit. Once a wanker, always a wanker.
It won't change. Coming from a fan base that a team didn't make it out of the first round.
America's Team!
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
________________________________
Foo Time
They don't say anything I haven't heard in here......
Stirring pot. Leave it alone
Things are too raw. Don't want to know about fans that would be jackasses if we won or we lost.
No reason to post this crap just to stir the pot of a fan base that is already irritated.
America's Team!
I just have to say how embarrassing it is to lose against Arkansas. Guards didn’t show up and too many turnovers. The future is unclear with no 2022 recruiting class.
Shooting 37% and turning it over 15 times makes you look bad
How many minutes did Chet play? His last three fouls were all tough.
"There is always some kid who may be seeing me for the first time. I owe him my best."--Joe DiMaggio
When we come out and do that it really gives juice to the people that say we would be a middle of the road team in the conference like the SEC... I mean Alabama went 9-9 in there lol
Disappointing loss, no doubt, but who cares what other fanbases say. Why do we need validation from someone we don't know, that cheers for another team.
I just hope our recruiting engine is still functioning after Tommy left us.
It’s raw right now for sure.
But how spoiled are we? 7 sweet 16 in a row.
While I wanted to see the. End the season with a W . It ended with an off night.
Ah well. Thanks zags fo another year of joy from this fan.
As far as haters gonna hate, I must say I am rooting to TT tonight . Lol. Go Tommy
Well said but when we barely make the sweet 16 and only shoot 38% tonight it’s on Few.
We shouldn’t have been rated the number 1 team all year. It was an embarrassing performance.
In the meantime let the adults in the room have their say.