Thread: Haters coming out in full force already

  Today, 05:36 PM #1
    thespywhozaggedme
    Default Haters coming out in full force already

    wccat2969 said:
    Few can't win the big one! LOL!
    And I couldn't be happier. Bunch of phonies playing in that junk conference


    https://kentucky.forums.rivals.com/t....366304/page-4
  Today, 05:37 PM #2
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    Default

    Unfortunately going to hear this every year until the zags win the big one. Losing in the sweet 16 to Arkansas sure doesn’t help .
  Today, 05:37 PM #3
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    Default

    Thank you for bringing that BS to the GU Board, spy. You haven't changed a bit. Once a wanker, always a wanker.
  Today, 05:38 PM #4
    vandalzag's Avatar
    vandalzag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    Thank you for bringing that BS to the GU Board, spy. You haven't changed a bit.
    Agreed

  Today, 05:38 PM #5
    HenneZag's Avatar
    HenneZag
    Default

    It won't change. Coming from a fan base that a team didn't make it out of the first round.
  Today, 05:39 PM #6
    kitzbuel's Avatar
    kitzbuel
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by thespywhozaggedme View Post
    wccat2969 said:
    Few can't win the big one! LOL!
    And I couldn't be happier. Bunch of phonies playing in that junk conference


    https://kentucky.forums.rivals.com/t....366304/page-4
    Honestly, if people want to read that they can go there. Leave it there.
  Today, 05:39 PM #7
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    Unfortunately going to hear this every year until the zags win the big one. Losing in the sweet 16 to Arkansas sure doesn’t help .
    And when we do win the big one, naysayers will say, "what took you so long?"
  Today, 05:45 PM #8
    bartruff1
    Default

    They don't say anything I haven't heard in here......
  Today, 05:46 PM #9
    Stache
    Default

    Stirring pot. Leave it alone
  Today, 05:47 PM #10
    daskim
    Default

    Things are too raw. Don't want to know about fans that would be jackasses if we won or we lost.
  Today, 05:48 PM #11
    HenneZag's Avatar
    HenneZag
    Default

    No reason to post this crap just to stir the pot of a fan base that is already irritated.
  Today, 05:49 PM #12
    zagfan1
    Default

    I just have to say how embarrassing it is to lose against Arkansas. Guards didn’t show up and too many turnovers. The future is unclear with no 2022 recruiting class.
  Today, 05:53 PM #13
    JPtheBeasta's Avatar
    JPtheBeasta
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagfan1 View Post
    I just have to say how embarrassing it is to lose against Arkansas. Guards didn’t show up and too many turnovers. The future is unclear with no 2022 recruiting class.
    They're a good enough team. I wouldn't be embarrassed by it. Stuff happens.
  Today, 05:56 PM #14
    vandalzag's Avatar
    vandalzag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagfan1 View Post
    I just have to say how embarrassing it is to lose against Arkansas. Guards didnt show up and too many turnovers. The future is unclear with no 2022 recruiting class.
    Take a breath

  Today, 05:57 PM #15
    Birddog
    Default

    Shooting 37% and turning it over 15 times makes you look bad
  Today, 05:57 PM #16
    CarolinaZagFan's Avatar
    CarolinaZagFan
    Default

    How many minutes did Chet play? His last three fouls were all tough.
  Today, 05:59 PM #17
    Saxon_zag's Avatar
    Saxon_zag
    Default

    When we come out and do that it really gives juice to the people that say we would be a middle of the road team in the conference like the SEC... I mean Alabama went 9-9 in there lol
  Today, 06:00 PM #18
    Snowwy
    Default

    Disappointing loss, no doubt, but who cares what other fanbases say. Why do we need validation from someone we don't know, that cheers for another team.
  Today, 06:00 PM #19
    Zagceo's Avatar
    Zagceo
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by CarolinaZagFan View Post
    How many minutes did Chet play? His last three fouls were all tough.
    23
  Today, 06:01 PM #20
    Blackbeard
    Default

    I just hope our recruiting engine is still functioning after Tommy left us.
  Today, 06:15 PM #21
    Pure
    Default

    It’s raw right now for sure.

    But how spoiled are we? 7 sweet 16 in a row.

    While I wanted to see the. End the season with a W . It ended with an off night.

    Ah well. Thanks zags fo another year of joy from this fan.

    As far as haters gonna hate, I must say I am rooting to TT tonight . Lol. Go Tommy
  Today, 06:21 PM #22
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Birddog View Post
    Shooting 37% and turning it over 15 times makes you look bad
    Nembhard was out of control in the first half. When we needed him to run the show/offense, he was ineffective. When you don't score a bucket in 4 minutes, IMO that's on the point guard.
  Today, 06:29 PM #23
    zagfan#5
    Default

    Well said but when we barely make the sweet 16 and only shoot 38% tonight it’s on Few.
    We shouldn’t have been rated the number 1 team all year. It was an embarrassing performance.
  Today, 07:06 PM #24
    Hoopaholic's Avatar
    Hoopaholic
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagfan1 View Post
    I just have to say how embarrassing it is to lose against Arkansas. Guards didnt show up and too many turnovers. The future is unclear with no 2022 recruiting class.
    Go into hibernation until the fall please if you are so embarrassed by our team. Shaking my head in disguist
  Today, 07:21 PM #25
    zagfan#5
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Hoopaholic View Post
    Go into hibernation until the fall please if you are so “embarrassed” by our team. Shaking my head in disguist
    Take off your rose colored glasses and smell the roses. You were talking how great we were all year. When reality strikes you don’t want to hear about it. Stick your head back in the sand until the fall and then you can put the glasses �� back on.
    In the meantime let the adults in the room have their say.
