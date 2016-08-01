Thread: Timeouts

Just an observation but why is it that coach Few almost refuses to use timeouts to settle his players down when they look this disheveled. Right now they are making Arkansas look way better than they are. Crazy.
With this team of leaders you let them play and save the TOs for late game strategy. Maybe not every season but this one, sure.
I too have a few (play on words) questions for him about the mind set of his team this year.
His DUI took his attention elsewhere for a good portion of the early season. That or Young was the real catalyst behind this
team for the past 20 years.
