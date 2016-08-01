Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Timeouts

    allnet59
    Timeouts

    Just an observation but why is it that coach Few almost refuses to use timeouts to settle his players down when they look this disheveled. Right now they are making Arkansas look way better than they are. Crazy.
    Alum08
    Default

    With this team of leaders you let them play and save the TOs for late game strategy. Maybe not every season but this one, sure.
    zagfan#5
    Default

    I too have a few (play on words) questions for him about the mind set of his team this year.

    His DUI took his attention elsewhere for a good portion of the early season. That or Young was the real catalyst behind this
    team for the past 20 years.
    daskim
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagfan#5
    I too have a few (play on words) questions for him about the mind set of his team this year.

    His DUI took his attention elsewhere for a good portion of the early season. That or Young was the real catalyst behind this
    team for the past 20 years.
    So, if Few didn't have a DUI, that would have made our guards play better, and prevent Holmgrem from fouling out?
    vandalzag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagfan#5
    I too have a few (play on words) questions for him about the mind set of his team this year.

    His DUI took his attention elsewhere for a good portion of the early season. That or Young was the real catalyst behind this
    team for the past 20 years.
    YOUNG?

    Sent from my SM-G998U using Tapatalk
    kitzbuel
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by vandalzag
    YOUNG?

    Sent from my SM-G998U using Tapatalk
    Did he join just to say that?
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
