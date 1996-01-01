Thread: Slow starts

-
Slow starts
We cannot have another slow start again. How many times do we have to overcome 10-12 point deficits?
We are the number 1 team in the nation for crying out loud. If we dont dominate Arkansas we will have no chance against Duke. With every game Duke wins, the players resolve to send coach K out with another championship, only grows stronger. Dominate today and take Duke out on Saturday!
-
Kind of the opposite of what we did at the start of the year when we boat-raced the opponent.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules