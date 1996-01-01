Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: It's a REALLY special Game Day Gonzaga vs Arkansas in the Sweet 16

    Good morning Zag fans. It's Game Day. The best day of the week. And in this case the best Game Day of the year so far. There is not anything quite like playing in the Sweet 16 (accept playing in the Elite 8 and Final 4). Tonight the Zags play Arkansas, a #4 seed) at 4:15 on CBS. It's bound to be a very entertaining basketball game, as it should be in the Sweet 16. So get your best Zag gear on and get ready to "Rock and Roll." The Arkansas Razorbacks will be a tough opponent. They always are. They are the only SEC team still in the tournament. They got to the Sweet 16 by beating #54th ranked Vermont and #80th ranked New Mexico State. And although they barely beat those two teams, we must expect a tough game from them because they have a very very tough minded coach who pulls no punches. The Razorbacks are not the best shooting team in the country, that's for sure, but they do get a lot of their points at the foul line. The shoot a great percentage from the foul line. Against New Mexico St they made almost half of their points from there. So we can expect them to be attacking the basket a lot and trying to draw fouls on the Zags. The Zags will be ready and we will be ready too. So get ready, ZagNation.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Am hyped Reborn. Ready to go! Go get 'em fellas!
    Me too.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Play position defense and draw charges on those wild drives the Hogs do on virtually every trip down the court. Foul out Note and Williams, and they don't have a chance. It would help if we make out free throws too.
    I've been ready since Tuesday. Making sure all my errands are done before noon. 4 pm start kinda throws my schedule off, will have to eat at unusual times today. Brother is coming over later to watch the Tommy show on TBS.

    Going with a Mexican theme tonight, lunch / dinner will be Chipotle, beverage will be Cuervo tequila. I expect my voice to be shot long before the late games tip.
    Wake me up, before you go-go!
    Let's Rock n Roll, Zags!

    Go Zags!!!
    Just make our free throws!!!!
