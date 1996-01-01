Thread: Zags vs. Hogs  Head to Head

-
Zags vs. Hogs Head to Head
As the Zags (28-3, 13-1) embark on their 7th consecutive Sweet 16 game, they now face the Arkansas Razorbacks (27-8, 14-6). Arkansas comes in as the 4th place team out of the SEC, garnering a 4-seed in the tournament, and they make their way to the round of 16 having defeated 13-seeded Vermont by 4, and 12-seeded NMSU by 5.
Pre-tournament, the Razorbacks were ranked #20 (#40 offense, #16 defense) on KenPom, which is one spot above San Francisco and 4 spots below St. Mary's, and we know the Zags had tough matches with both of these WCC teams.
Arkansas is 7-6 against Quad I teams, (5-2 vs. Quad I-A). They are 5-1 vs. Quad II teams, and 13-1 against Quad III & IV teams. Their strongest wins were against Auburn (OT) and Tennessee, and thrice vs. LSU. Notable losses include Quad III Hofstra (wha?!), and Quad II Vanderbilt (both at home), and Alabama (away) by one point.
Basic Stats:
Unlike the Zags' first two matches where there was an even split, GU leads in 3 out of the Four Factors for Winning Basketball (bottom four, left column), although offensive rebound % here is basically a wash. Defensively, Arkansas looks to turn over their opponents, who give up the ball nearly one in five possessions, with steals making up 8% of their defensive possessions. Turnovers and steals are by far their strongest defensive statistical category.
Offensively, Arkansas gets to the FT line nearly 30% per offensive play. That's pretty significant. Like Memphis, they emphasize 2-point baskets, and at a higher rate than GU. They shoot FTs at 76%, so fouls and free throws may have a significant impact on the game.
Their pace is #28 in the nation, which is even faster than Memphis'.
Efficiency Stats:
I think the keys for GU in this game will be to minimize turnovers, limit fouls, and and deny two point baskets. The Razorbacks aren't a spectacular 3-point shooting team.
Looking at the way the arrows point above, I FEEL this is a better matchup compared to our last game, but who knows? I don't have a crystal ball. Arkansas is ranked higher than Memphis on KenPom, but Barttorvik (which is Pomeroy before Ken tweaked everything) puts Memphis at a higher ranking than Arkansas (#17 vs. #21, respectively).
Ninth seeded Memphis was predicted to be a tougher match on Barttorvik's site than Arkansas is expected to be (80% vs 81%, respectively). Barttorvik predicts an 83-73 win for the Zags.
Will this be a Memphis II type of game, or something completely different?
Jesus...forgot to post they beat Kentucky and Florida, both impressive wins. Losing my edge. Sorry, too excited for tomorrow.
Ark doesn't have the physical, take no prisoners post players that Gonzaga struggles with. In fact, no one in the west region does. That continues to be GU's biggest weakness. If they don't make it to New Orleans, it will be due to factors we do not expect......like not being able to hit a pea in the ocean, the guys at Duke playing as if their lives depended on it to keep Coach K moving along, etc.
This notion that Gonzaga struggles with athletic teams and doesn't play defense is not supported by metrics which factor in SoS. Memphis is super athletic and was gassed in the 2nd half. Also, margin of victory means NOTHING in the NCAA tourney. It's about surviving and advancing.
Not saying Ark cannot win tomorrow.
