The night before the Big Game
It's the eve before the big game tomorrow, and I've just been thinking about this year's team and reflecting back on all of the good memoriIes. Even though the Zags were ranked No 1 in preseason, I had a lot of questions about the team because we lost a lot of really good players from that great team last year. I knew we had Timme back, and Holmgren was the No 1 high school player in the country and Nembhard was a returning starter. I felt it was a good foundation to build on, but there were certainly questions. We were going to be younger than most Zag teams. Yet the Frehmen players were mostly 5 star recruits so there was also confidence in them although I didn't know them. And I knew we had Harris and Strawther returning; so I was pretty positive about the team in preseason, and very excited to see them all play.
Then I found out Harris got hurt and may not play. That was pretty disappointing,
And then the season started and we did really well. We beat Texas and UCLA pretty convincingly and Timme seemed unstoppable. I was really happy. And then we lost to Duke, which I always hate, and then to Alabama, and that didn't feel real good and we lost our number one ranking. And then we beat Texas Tech which I thought was great because I knew they were a tough team. The Texas Tech was a really tough close game and it was nice to see the Zags pull that one out.
The Zags, kind of as expected, almost went undefeated in Conference play. It was a really great season, and I felt it was the toughest conference we've ever had, and I enjoyed most of the games. I have always loved conference play so I had a good time once again watching us beat St Mary's, BYU and San Francisco, and this year Santa Clara was pretty tough. We retook the top ranking in the polls near the end of the season I think, but I have always enjoyed being ranked #1, especially on Kenpom which is the the poll I respect the most. We did get beat by St Mary's which I felt was good, as the preassure of continuing to win does build up and a loss can be a good thing.
And now we've had two games in March Madness, and wow what a ride it's been this year. The games have been really close which I think has been good for Gonzaga. It's nice being in the Sweet 16 again.
Tomorrow we play again in the Sweet 16. It's one of the best games of the year in my opinion. It's always an honor for every team who has made it to this point, and every team that has made it is damn good. So congrats to Arkansas and every other team who has made it this far. See you all later. Sleep well.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!