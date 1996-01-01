-
Anthony Black announcing next Monday at McDAA game
If you haven't been following the Anthony Black thread in the Whelping Box, it's time to tune in again! AB is going to announce his pick this coming Monday at the McDonald's All-American game (not sure where/when to watch on TV), and things are looking VERY favorable for us.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CbafFWNAzF1/
Rivals has shown two Future Casts for AB to Gonzaga on 3/18 and 3/22, and Jamie Shaw, who went from Rivals to on3.com changed his pick from Oklahoma St to Gonzaga today. Joe Tipton thinks we are the favorites as well.
https://n.rivals.com/content/prospec...y-black-256467
https://www.on3.com/db/anthony-black...ng/114799/rpm/
If he picks Gonzaga he will be our 4th highest recruit ever.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules