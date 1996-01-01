Thread: Travel time

Originally Posted by Mvzags Originally Posted by

I read somewhere, someone complains that Gonzaga had an unfair advantage playing a home game, first two rounds, obviously a hater. Zags traveled well to Portland and it probably did seem as though it was a home game, kudos to zag fans. This got me wondering about travel distances and time for the top 4 seeds in the tourney, here are the results: closest game Wisconsin in Milwaukee 79 miles, next Baylor in Fort Worth 89 miles, 3rd Kentucky in Indianapolis 189 miles, 4th Purdue in Milwaukee 219 miles, 5th Duke in Greenville South Carolina 241 miles, 6th Auburn to Greenville 253 miles, 7th Villanova to Pittsburgh 305 miles, 8th Gonzaga to Portland 351 miles, 9th Tennessee to Indianapolis 357 miles, 10th Arizona to San Diego 407 miles, 11th providence to buffalo 449 miles, 12th Illinois to Pittsburgh 481 miles, 13th Kansas to ft. Worth 512 miles, 14th UCLA to Portland 962 miles, 15th Texas Tech to San Diego 1034 miles, and 16th Arkansas to Buffalo 1108 miles.