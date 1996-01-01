Results 1 to 9 of 9

Thread: What is going on with Hickman?

    Hickman has 4 points and 1 assist over the last 7 games. Visually, he doesnt seem to be hunting his shot, probing or trying to create opportunities for others. He looks like a completely different player from the beginning of the year. He also does not seem to be able to initiate the offense and is not able to spell Nembhard as you would think a backup could do, especially a 5 Star point guard. Nembhard has had to play 37+ minutes 6 out of the last 7 games.

    With that being said, his defense does look great to me.

    Just wondering if something might be going on. If he was at Kentucky, he would have had to run the whole thing with no senior mentor.
    He's due for a big game is what's going on with him.
    Hickman has 4 points and 1 assist over the last 7 games. Visually, he doesn’t seem to be hunting his shot, probing or trying to create opportunities for others. He looks like a completely different player from the beginning of the year. He also does not seem to be able to initiate the offense and is not able to spell Nembhard as you would think a backup could do, especially a 5 Star point guard. Nembhard has had to play 37+ minutes 6 out of the last 7 games.

    With that being said, his defense does look great to me.

    Just wondering if something might be going on. If he was at Kentucky, he would have had to run the whole thing with no senior mentor.
    Sure seems like he is deferring a lot, but that might be just the way Few wants things at this point in the season? It is certainly surprising though, and I would hope that the team wouldn't have to ride Nembhard for a full 40 min each game as that is a recipe for either an injury (like NWG's ankle) or exhaustion (like Kispert).
    It looks like he's focused on not screwing up over making plays. He has 0 turnovers in the tournament. He's contributing on D and spelling Nembhard. He's filling his role just not in a spectacular way in the first 2 games.

    He still has an opportunity to make some noise in the tourney which is better than his previous team so he's got that going for him
    He looked pretty good on his one field goal- the drive and fadeaway from the elbow- against Memphis. I'm fine with him deferring, but it would be really great if Strawther, Hickman, or Chet (ideally two) join Bolton and Nembhard as hot from outside, look out.
    He is getting some experience within the top ranked system in college basketball. So that next year when Hickman is kicking #$$, we can point to a freshman >insert name here< and ask what is going on with him? Just like last year when the same thing was done with Strauther.

    See? It is a cyclic type of thing. Before one and done, this is how basketball worked for the entirety of college basketball, including for the bluebloods. Players waited their turn (Unless they are unicorns). Spencer Haywood was a unicorn. They are nothing new.
    He is getting some experience within the top ranked system in college basketball. So that next year when Hickman is kicking #$$, we can point to a freshman >insert name here< and ask what is going on with him? Just like last year when the same thing was done with Strauther.

    See? It is a cyclic type of thing. Before one and done, this is how basketball worked for the entirety of college basketball, including for the bluebloods. Players waited their turn (Unless they are unicorns). Spencer Haywood was a unicorn. They are nothing new.
    Love the Spencer Haywood reference, good call. And yes there were many last year with concerns about Strawther (and Harris), and here we are. There are worse things than being an understudy patiently learning in the presence of greatness. I'm also confident if called upon Hickman (and Sallis) in a big game will be ready to answer the bell.
    I think he is just playing within the framework of Few's offense, which means defer to the better options on offense and providing stout defense. If he was jacking up 3's in the 2nd half of the Memphis game it would probably have disrupted the flow, unless he makes 'em.

    I'm a big fan of Nolan. I love his competitiveness, yet his demeanor is calm.
    How many minutes has he played.... ? Where they just holding the ball for some of those minutes......? Has he been asked to score....the funs only know about 5% of what is going on....said Tommy...reportedly ......

    Ask Mark....
