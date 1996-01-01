Thread: What is going on with Hickman?

I think he is just playing within the framework of Few's offense, which means defer to the better options on offense and providing stout defense. If he was jacking up 3's in the 2nd half of the Memphis game it would probably have disrupted the flow, unless he makes 'em.
I'm a big fan of Nolan. I love his competitiveness, yet his demeanor is calm.
There's a fine line between fishing and just standing on the shore like an idiot. - Steven Wright
Beat everyone, and enjoy drinking from a chalice filled with their salty tears.
Surfmonkey89