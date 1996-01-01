Thread: What is going on with Hickman?

Originally Posted by Murphy outgo lifer Originally Posted by

Hickman has 4 points and 1 assist over the last 7 games. Visually, he doesn’t seem to be hunting his shot, probing or trying to create opportunities for others. He looks like a completely different player from the beginning of the year. He also does not seem to be able to initiate the offense and is not able to spell Nembhard as you would think a backup could do, especially a 5 Star point guard. Nembhard has had to play 37+ minutes 6 out of the last 7 games.



With that being said, his defense does look great to me.



Just wondering if something might be going on. If he was at Kentucky, he would have had to run the whole thing with no senior mentor.