-
NIT Games: Tue & Wed - 3/22 and 3/23, 2022
NIT Quarterfinals; all times PT
Tue - 3/22
St. Bonaventure (22-9) @ Virginia (21-13) - 4:00 - ESPN
Vanderbilt (19-16) @ Xavier (20-13) - 6:00 - ESPN
Wed - 3/23
Wake Forest (25-9) @ Texas A&M (25-12) - 4:00 - ESPN2
Washington State (21-14) @ BYU (24-10) - 6:00 - ESPN2
NIT Semi-Finals will be Tues, 3/29. Final is Thurs, 3/31.
Enjoy your day. Be careful out there.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules