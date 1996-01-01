NIT Quarterfinals; all times PT

Tue - 3/22

St. Bonaventure (22-9) @ Virginia (21-13) - 4:00 - ESPN
Vanderbilt (19-16) @ Xavier (20-13) - 6:00 - ESPN

Wed - 3/23

Wake Forest (25-9) @ Texas A&M (25-12) - 4:00 - ESPN2
Washington State (21-14) @ BYU (24-10) - 6:00 - ESPN2

NIT Semi-Finals will be Tues, 3/29. Final is Thurs, 3/31.

Enjoy your day. Be careful out there.