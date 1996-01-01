-
Is Home Court Advantage for Top-16 Wbb Teams an "Extra Benefit"?
In previous threads, it has been discussed the issue of the Top-16 Wbb teams in the NCAA tournament getting to play the first and second round games at home instead of at a neutral site like the Mbb teams.
The Wbb tournament use to play the first and second round games at neutral sites, but the attendance at these games was horrendous and, in an effort, to fill the arenas, the Wbb NCAA committee decided to go to playing the first and second round games at the home arenas of the Top-16 seeded teams. If you watched much of the first and second round games this weekend, you would have to say that this decision was very successful at providing exciting crowds for the teams.
However, all is not good with that decision. Teams which have great seasons are rewarded with a higher seed which in turn allows them to play a lower seeded team in the first and second rounds. In this case the Mbb tournament and the Wbb tournament are the same. However, the first and second round hosting sites are where the Mbb and Wbb tournaments diverge. The highly supported Mbb, play the first and second round games at neutral sites while the more lightly supported Wbb play their first and second round games at the home arenas of the Top-16 seeds, providing an additional, significant benefit to the Top-16 seeds (that the Mbb don't get), home court advantage.
Is there another solution to the attendance issues of the first and second round games that does not provide the Top-16 seeds the additional benefit of home court advantage?
How about the NCAA hold the first and second round games at four "neutral" sites (16 teams at each site) scattered around the U.S. Say one site in the West, one in the Midwest, one in the East/Northeast and one in the South. The sites could be rotated on an annual basis, like in the West, the first and second round games could be rotated between cities such as Las Vegas, Phoenix, LA, Portland, Seattle, etc.
At each site, you could play 4 games on Thursday, 4 games on Friday with the Thursday winners playing on Saturday (2 games) and Friday's winners playing on Sunday (2 games). This matches the format that is in use today, reduces the number of sites to four (4) instead of sixteen (16) and in theory would consolidate the fan attendance of 16 teams instead of four at each site. If you do not play any games on college campuses, then nobody has a home court advantage even if the games are played in the same town as a college is located. The first and second round sites would not be held at a site (but could be in the same city) as the conference tournaments are held. So, the Zags, Pac-12 and WAC Wbb could still play their tournaments in Las Vegas in their respective arenas, but the first and second round games would not be held at any of these venues.
I think the above alternative would remove the extra "home court" benefit the Top-16 Wbb teams now get, might help offset some of the attendance issues and would encourage the Wbb fan to travel to these sites to see some teams they would normally only see on TV.
The NCAA is moving to doing something similar to this for the Sweet-16 and Elite-8 games either next year or the following year. Instead of having 4 sites with 4 teams at each site, they are going to 2 sites (one East and One West) with 8 teams at each site. Maybe if this works, they will consider trickling it down to the first and second rounds.
What do you think?
ZagDad
