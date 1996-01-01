-
2021-2022 Gonzaga Wbb Banquet
This came in my e-mail today.
You’re invited to join the 2021-22 Gonzaga women's basketball team for brunch center court at the McCarthey Athletic Center on Sunday, April 10th! Celebrate a memorable year while saying farewell to seniors Anamaria Virjoghe, Kylee Griffen, Cierra Walker, Abby O’Connor and Melody Kempton.
Women's Basketball Banquet - Sunday, April 10
10:30a.m. - Doors Open | 11:00a.m. - Event Starts
Tickets are $50 per person + tax or
$400 per table + tax (seats 8)
Ticket purchase includes meal and commemorative autograph sheet available for student-athlete autographs. This event sells out so reserve your seat today! Seating assignments are based on priority points. Each table seats 8 people. For questions please contact Tracy Garcia at garciat@gonzaga.edu or at 509-313-3964.
