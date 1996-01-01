Hughes Wins Second UCU WCC Pitcher of the Week Award This Season
Three Straight Weeks a GU Pitcher has Taken Home Pitcher of the Week Honors
SAN MATEO, Calif. After throwing a hitless six innings and career-high strikeouts in a 13-0 win against Pacific on Friday, Gonzaga RHP Gabriel Hughes picked up his second UCU West Coast Conference Pitcher of the Week award, the league announced Monday.
The award makes it three straight weeks that a Bulldog pitcher has earned the award, following Hughes winning it two weeks ago and Vrieling winning last week. Hughes also took home Pitcher of the Week honors twice last season.
#WCCSPORTS PITCHER OF THE WEEK GABRIEL HUGHES, SO. GU
Earning his fourth win this season in Gonzaga's series opener against Pacific on Friday, Hughes ended the night with a career-high 13 strikeouts in six frames on the mound - all hitless and scoreless.
The Bulldogs went on to win, 13-0, and swept the series with the Tigers after taking a 9-7 win in game two and 5-3 win in the finale.
Also Nominated: Jack Sterner, BYU; Connor Linchey, Saint Mary's; Eli Morse, Portland; Brycen Mautz, San Diego; Diego Barrera, LMU; Brandon Llewellyn, Pepperdine; Jared Feikes, Santa Clara
2022 #WCCSPORTS Baseball Pitcher of the Week
February 21: Janzen Keisel, BYU
February 28: Brett Gillis, Portland
March 7: Gabriel Hughes, Gonzaga
March 14: Trystan Vrieling, Gonzaga
March 21: Gabriel Hughes, Gonzaga
Hughes and No. 20 Gonzaga host Oregon (13-6) in their Home Opener Tuesday at Patterson Baseball Complex and Steve Hertz Field at 3 p.m. Live stats and streaming options are available on GoZags.com
