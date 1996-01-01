Hughes Wins Second UCU WCC Pitcher of the Week Award This Season

The award makes it three straight weeks that a Bulldog pitcher has earned the award, following Hughes winning it two weeks ago and Vrieling winning last week. Hughes also took home Pitcher of the Week honors twice last season.The Bulldogs went on to win, 13-0, and swept the series with the Tigers after taking a 9-7 win in game two and 5-3 win in the finale.Also Nominated: Jack Sterner, BYU; Connor Linchey, Saint Mary's; Eli Morse, Portland; Brycen Mautz, San Diego; Diego Barrera, LMU; Brandon Llewellyn, Pepperdine; Jared Feikes, Santa ClaraFebruary 21: Janzen Keisel, BYUFebruary 28: Brett Gillis, Portland