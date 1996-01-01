Thread: Sweet 16/Elite 8 Announcers Have Been Announced

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Sweet 16/Elite 8 Announcers Have Been Announced

    CDC84
    Sweet 16/Elite 8 Announcers Have Been Announced

    My gosh, their number one announcing team is actually heading west..........(got to follow the Dukies).......

    https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...ad4f6b414b8476

    2022 NCAA Tournament TV schedule, announcing teams
    Sweet 16
    Thursday, March 24

    7 p.m. CBS San Francisco (4) Arkansas vs. (1) Gonzaga
    Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
    7:15 p.m. TBS San Antonio (11) Michigan vs. (2) Villanova
    Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
    After conc.
    Game 1 CBS San Francisco (3) Texas Tech vs. (2) Duke
    Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson
    After conc.
    Game 2 TBS San Antonio (5) Houston vs. (9) TCU / (1) Arizona
    Anderson / Jackson // LaForce


    Friday, March 25

    7 p.m. CBS Philadelphia (15) Saint Peter's vs. (6) Texas / (3) Purdue
    Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl
    7:15 p.m. TBS Chicago (4) Providence vs. (1) Kansas
    Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Reggie Miller // Dana Jacobson
    After conc.
    Game 1 CBS Philadelphia (8) North Carolina vs. (4) UCLA
    Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl
    After conc.
    Game 2 TBS Chicago (11) Iowa St. vs. (10) Miami
    Harlan / Bonner / Miller // Jacobson
    Elite Eight
    Saturday, March 26 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)

    AT&T Center -- San Antonio; Chase Center -- San Francisco

    Sunday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS)

    United Center -- Chicago; Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia

    Final Four
    Saturday, April 2 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)
    Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans

    National Championship
    Monday, April 4 -- 9 p.m. (TBS)
    Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans
    Robzagnut
    Default

    ONIONS!
    ZagMSass09
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by CDC84 View Post
    My gosh, their number one announcing team is actually heading west..........(got to follow the Dukies).......
    Yep, a perk of playing in the same region as "Coach K's Last Dance" - it's amazing the amount of press following just that one story line (as if it is all there is in the tourney).
