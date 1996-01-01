Thread: Sweet 16/Elite 8 Announcers Have Been Announced

My gosh, their number one announcing team is actually heading west..........(got to follow the Dukies).......
https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...ad4f6b414b8476
2022 NCAA Tournament TV schedule, announcing teams
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 24
7 p.m. CBS San Francisco (4) Arkansas vs. (1) Gonzaga
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
7:15 p.m. TBS San Antonio (11) Michigan vs. (2) Villanova
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
After conc.
Game 1 CBS San Francisco (3) Texas Tech vs. (2) Duke
Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson
After conc.
Game 2 TBS San Antonio (5) Houston vs. (9) TCU / (1) Arizona
Anderson / Jackson // LaForce
Friday, March 25
7 p.m. CBS Philadelphia (15) Saint Peter's vs. (6) Texas / (3) Purdue
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl
7:15 p.m. TBS Chicago (4) Providence vs. (1) Kansas
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Reggie Miller // Dana Jacobson
After conc.
Game 1 CBS Philadelphia (8) North Carolina vs. (4) UCLA
Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl
After conc.
Game 2 TBS Chicago (11) Iowa St. vs. (10) Miami
Harlan / Bonner / Miller // Jacobson
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 26 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)
AT&T Center -- San Antonio; Chase Center -- San Francisco
Sunday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS)
United Center -- Chicago; Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia
Final Four
Saturday, April 2 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)
Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans
National Championship
Monday, April 4 -- 9 p.m. (TBS)
Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans