Thread: Greetings From Razorback Country

Originally Posted by RootHogRDie Originally Posted by

We got us 4 days until what should be a great showdown between my Razorbacks and yawl's

awesome group of Bulldogs.



I'm here to learn more about your team, and offer insight into ours.



I have to admit, I knew little about your team until the tourney started, but I have

watched both of your games now.



My intial reactions to those games is the Zags frontcourt height is gonna give us fits.

Timme and Holgrem, dang, super impressed with those two.



We've played against very talented big men in the SEC, (other guys with sure destinies to the NBA).



Jabari Smith (Aub), Oscar Tshiebwe (Ky), other great frontcourts by Tenn and Florida, we've

been fortunate enough able to beat them all.



We've just never faced a team that had TWO players like that in the starting 5, so that's

a big worry, how we'll manage that.



Other things I've noticed about the Zags is the well coached and executed offensive schemes you have,

and variety of 3 ball shooters, I suspect the percentage has been, and will be better than the

two games I saw.



The last thing that worries me about the Zags is how hungry you guys are, you are due, with blown

chances in recent history, and a good opportunity to win it all now, laid right out in front of you.



A well coached team expecting to win is hard to overcome.





One scrap of food between a hungry Bulldog and a hungry Razorback, everyone would just need to back

away from that, haha,an epic battle set to unfold!





I'll be happy to answer any questions about the Razorbacks.