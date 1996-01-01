Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Greetings From Razorback Country

  1. Today, 05:11 AM #1
    RootHogRDie's Avatar
    RootHogRDie
    RootHogRDie is online now Redshirt
    Join Date
    Mar 2022
    Posts
    3

    Default Greetings From Razorback Country

    We got us 4 days until what should be a great showdown between my Razorbacks and yawl's
    awesome group of Bulldogs.

    I'm here to learn more about your team, and offer insight into ours.

    I have to admit, I knew little about your team until the tourney started, but I have
    watched both of your games now.

    My intial reactions to those games is the Zags frontcourt height is gonna give us fits.
    Timme and Holgrem, dang, super impressed with those two.

    We've played against very talented big men in the SEC, (other guys with sure destinies to the NBA).

    Jabari Smith (Aub), Oscar Tshiebwe (Ky), other great frontcourts by Tenn and Florida, we've
    been fortunate enough to beat them all.

    We've just never faced a team that had TWO players like that in the starting 5, so that's
    a big worry, how we'll manage that.

    Other things I've noticed about the Zags is the well coached and executed offensive schemes you have,
    and variety of 3 ball shooters, I suspect the percentage has been, and will be better than the
    two games I saw.

    The last thing that worries me about the Zags is how hungry you guys are, you are due, with blown
    chances in recent history, and a good opportunity to win it all now, laid right out in front of you.

    A well coached team expecting to win is hard to overcome.


    One scrap of food between a hungry Bulldog and a hungry Razorback, everyone would just need to back
    away from that, haha,an epic battle set to unfold!


    I'll be happy to answer any questions about the Razorbacks.





    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:17 AM #2
    RootHogRDie's Avatar
    RootHogRDie
    RootHogRDie is online now Redshirt
    Join Date
    Mar 2022
    Posts
    3

    Default

    fwiw, my handle isn't indicative of a compulsory law in the state of Arknsas, hahaha nooo...

    rather it is an old country saying, for when Maw doesn't feel like cooking supper.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:19 AM #3
    GoZags's Avatar
    GoZags
    GoZags is online now Super Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    University Place, WA (aka Chambers Bay)
    Posts
    5,505

    Default

    Glad to have you here.

    I enjoyed meeting a number of your Hog faithful when they were in my hometown for the 1995 Final Four. It's good to see Arkansas "BACK" under Muss. I'll let others answer your questions ... just wanted to say "hello" back.


    Quote Originally Posted by RootHogRDie View Post
    We got us 4 days until what should be a great showdown between my Razorbacks and yawl's
    awesome group of Bulldogs.

    I'm here to learn more about your team, and offer insight into ours.

    I have to admit, I knew little about your team until the tourney started, but I have
    watched both of your games now.

    My intial reactions to those games is the Zags frontcourt height is gonna give us fits.
    Timme and Holgrem, dang, super impressed with those two.

    We've played against very talented big men in the SEC, (other guys with sure destinies to the NBA).

    Jabari Smith (Aub), Oscar Tshiebwe (Ky), other great frontcourts by Tenn and Florida, we've
    been fortunate enough able to beat them all.

    We've just never faced a team that had TWO players like that in the starting 5, so that's
    a big worry, how we'll manage that.

    Other things I've noticed about the Zags is the well coached and executed offensive schemes you have,
    and variety of 3 ball shooters, I suspect the percentage has been, and will be better than the
    two games I saw.

    The last thing that worries me about the Zags is how hungry you guys are, you are due, with blown
    chances in recent history, and a good opportunity to win it all now, laid right out in front of you.

    A well coached team expecting to win is hard to overcome.


    One scrap of food between a hungry Bulldog and a hungry Razorback, everyone would just need to back
    away from that, haha,an epic battle set to unfold!


    I'll be happy to answer any questions about the Razorbacks.

    To be continued . Fr Tony Lehman, SJ
    -
    Some cherry picked stats

    Most NCAA TOURNAMENT wins since 2015
    Gonzaga 21, Nova 18, UNC 17, Duke 16, Kentucky 13, Michigan 14, Virginia 11, Baylor 10
    -----
    Most FINAL FOUR wins since 2017
    UNC 2, Nova 2, Virginia 2, Baylor 2, Gonzaga 2, Michigan 1, TexasTech 1, Kentucky 0, Duke 0, Kansas 0
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 05:37 AM #4
    RootHogRDie's Avatar
    RootHogRDie
    RootHogRDie is online now Redshirt
    Join Date
    Mar 2022
    Posts
    3

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by GoZags View Post
    Glad to have you here.

    I enjoyed meeting a number of your Hog faithful when they were in my hometown for the 1995 Final Four. It's good to see Arkansas "BACK" under Muss. I'll let others answer your questions ... just wanted to say "hello" back.
    Thanks much!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules