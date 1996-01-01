Thread: GU vs Arkansas (Sweet 16) - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

Results 1 to 4 of 4

    Default GU vs Arkansas (Sweet 16) - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

    Up next in the Sweet 16 are the Razorbacks from Arkansas. Arkansas has been 2-3 over their last 5 with tight wins over Vermont and New Mexico State. Undoubtedly there are a few Arkansas fans out there saying something along the lines of "yeah but they haven't seen anything like us yet". Are they correct and will the Razorbacks "upset" the Zags or will they realize that yes, the Zags have seen teams like them before and succumb to the Zags?

    What are you expecting to see on Thursday? What are you hoping to see? Thought? Predictions?

    Have at it boys and girls!
    Reply With Quote
    Default

    Zags 90
    Hogs 73
    Default

    I hope to see Chet and Strawther find their stroke from 3. Also hope to see the whole team shooting FTs for about 2 hours a day all week long. Go Zags!
    Default

    Seems like a tough matchup for the Hogs.

    They go about 7-deep, but only one of those guys is bigger than 6'6. SEC 1st team (and Defense 1st team) Jaylin Williams is 6'10, good defensively, good rebounder, mobile, and strong. He seems to take a lot of charges. After that they have a trio of 6'6 guys, including 220 pound, Trey Wade who's their secondary big. His minutes are all over the place, starting but playing only 6 minutes against NMSU. He played 37m against LSU, three games ago. He doesn't bring much offensively, so if Timme puts foul pressure on Williams, they're going to have to risk it or put in Wade. They also have a 7'3 slow, thin freshman, but the hasn't played since January.

    Outside of Williams, Umude, Toney, and Notae are the key players. Toney and Umude are 6'6 wings. Toney a defensive stopper and rebounder. He kept Timmy Allen in check after he put up 37 on UConn. Umude a good second/third offensive option who hits threes at a high clip, and was just a good all-around player over the weekend. Auburn is the most similar team to the Zags with two elite bigs, and they had Toney on Jabari Smith. That said, Smith is a better offensive player than Holmgren in the half court, and Auburn don't have a PG of Nembhard's quality or size, so not sure how predictive that is.

    Notae is their primary scorer, and he's also top 15 in steals in the NCAA. He had 8 against NMSU. He's the classic SEC lead guard. Tough, quick, scorer, gets into the player he's defending, but not the best efficiency metrics. Given he's so quick, I'm curious if he'll be tasked with harassing Nembhard defensively, but with the size and speed combo, maybe he'll be responsible for Bolton. Having Nembhard post him up could cause problems for them defensively and in terms of fouls. Davonte Davis didn't stand out to me, but he's a 6'4 guard who seems who puts up 8 points per game. I imagine he'll put up between 18-28 points, the question is how many shots does he take.

    Their backup point guard Lykes, he is tiny but crazy quick, seemed similar to Harris on Memphis, but he doesn't play much.
