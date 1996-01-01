Thread: GU vs Arkansas (Sweet 16) - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

Up next in the Sweet 16 are the Razorbacks from Arkansas. Arkansas has been 2-3 over their last 5 with tight wins over Vermont and New Mexico State. Undoubtedly there are a few Arkansas fans out there saying something along the lines of "yeah but they haven't seen anything like us yet". Are they correct and will the Razorbacks "upset" the Zags or will they realize that yes, the Zags have seen teams like them before and succumb to the Zags?
What are you expecting to see on Thursday? What are you hoping to see? Thought? Predictions?
Have at it boys and girls!