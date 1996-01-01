-
Production from the "3" spot.
Strawther & Sallis (occasionally Nolan here as well)...
How do they get going? We are not receiving much offensive production from this position in post-season play.
We had Ayayi & Kispert at the wing last year.
Would be a tremendous boost for Strawther to find his stroke or presence again. His effort lacked in game 1 and his shooting has been ice cold throughout. Sallis still young, yet playing with good energy, would have liked to see more of him vs Memphis as he out-played/hustled Strawther vs GA St.
With teams doubling Timme, and pressuring our guards more, we need something out of this position group to advance much further.
Sometimes feels Strawther seems more concerned about how he 'looks' on the court, rather than how he 'plays'. Better effort vs Memphis yet still needs to step up his game this time of year.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules