Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Timme

  1. Today, 08:52 PM #1
    IowaSERE
    IowaSERE is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    853

    Default Timme

    Thought he showed why he doesn't belong in the NBA in the first half, then in the second half sure looked like he's worth a 2nd round flyer pick
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:11 PM #2
    jim77
    jim77 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    2,135

    Default

    One on one...hes almost unguardeable....those shots he made in the 2nd half were OUTRAGEOUS....very few bigs in any league can make shots like that...and on a pretty darn big stage.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:13 PM #3
    bballbeachbum's Avatar
    bballbeachbum
    bballbeachbum is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2008
    Location
    sierra foothills
    Posts
    14,710

    Default

    answered the bell...period
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:19 PM #4
    zagzilla
    zagzilla is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Seattle
    Posts
    1,947

    Default

    That 10 minute stretch to open the second half was what greatness looks like and what leadership looks like. He put the team on his back and they rode him back to the lead. One of the greatest Zag performance of all time when the chips were down and under the bright lights.

    Mark my words, we will be talking about this game and Timmes night for years.

    ZZ
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 09:19 PM #5
    ZagsObserver
    ZagsObserver is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    2,772

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jim77 View Post
    One on one...hes almost unguardeable....those shots he made in the 2nd half were OUTRAGEOUS....very few bigs in any league can make shots like that...and on a pretty darn big stage.
    This.

    Don’t under-sell Timme-time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules