Thread: Timme

Thought he showed why he doesn't belong in the NBA in the first half, then in the second half sure looked like he's worth a 2nd round flyer pick
One on one...hes almost unguardeable....those shots he made in the 2nd half were OUTRAGEOUS....very few bigs in any league can make shots like that...and on a pretty darn big stage.
answered the bell...period
That 10 minute stretch to open the second half was what greatness looks like and what leadership looks like. He put the team on his back and they rode him back to the lead. One of the greatest Zag performance of all time when the chips were down and under the bright lights.
Mark my words, we will be talking about this game and Timmes night for years.
