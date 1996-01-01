Thread: Post game radio GU/Memphis

Hudson and Morrison: Zags rally from 12 down overcoming their biggest deficit of the season. GU does fantastic job in the second half. Sorry guys had to listen to Timme and Nembhard on TV, more coming. Timme scored the first 11 out of the locker room. then back and forth, GU took the lead for for good at 68-66. It was dim at the end of the first half. Morrison said I didn't see the light at the end of the tunnel. 82-78 propelsGU to seventh straight Sweet 16. GU shoots 62% in the second half. GU holds Memphis to 43%. I think Hudson said this is only the second time a team has shot over 50% against Memphis this season Timme leads with 25, Nembhard with 23 and Bolton with 17.Willimas leads Memphis with 14 and Harris 13.
More from Hudson and Morrison: What a game and what a comeback as GU rallies from 12 down. Zags had a lead at 20-17 in the first half as most of the offense came from Nembhard. The rest of the team only had 5 field goals in the first half. GU started comback eventually cutting deficit to 45-42. Bolton waited his whole career to get here and he delivered tonight. Bolton and Nembhards speed really led the comeback at the Zags tied things up at 55. Then they went up to 66-64 and then tied and then Holmgren throws it down for GU to take a 68-66 lead. A couple tough calls on Chet held his line down but he won the battle with Duren even then his line was 9-6 and 2. This was one of the all time wins for GU against a team that was playing really well. They had GU on the ropes and could have delivered the knockout punch but Timme, Nembhard and Bolton were having none of that. Memphis out rebounds GU 40-38, GU was a miserable 13-24 from the line but delivered late when it counted.
Michaelson and Hudson: Zags move on with a hardfought win. What a change from the 1st to 2nd half. Interesting flow. A really good start, then not too bad, then a bad 8 minutes in the first half. The free throw thing was crazy. The energy to start the 2nd half was unbelievable. OUr first shot defense in the 2nd half was incredible. Anton dug out some late rebounds when Chet fouled out, Andrew had the free throws, Julian made a couple plays when we needed them. Timme is 2nd in the country in fouls drawn and he drew seven tonight. Only seven turnovers against this team and 2 of them were shot clock violation. Nembhard played one of the great games in Zag history. Only 3 TO's against this team is incredible. They tried zone, they tried a lot, but Memphis had no answer for Timme in the 2nd half. You need to realize how difficult it it to get to 7 Sweet 16's. People try to take things away from us and it's a different group every year and this is our 7th straight Sweet 16. Again largest deficit overcome this season. GU advances to San Francisco to take on Arkansas.
Hudson on stats: Timme 10 of 16, 9 of 13 in the second half and drew 7 fouls. He stepped up and answered the call. That's what your All-Americans are supposed to do as he played 37 minutes. Nembhard played all 40 minutes and made 5 threes. Nembhard and Bolton made 8-9 free throws late. Memphis shot 30 for 70 and and 4-19 from three. GU shot 9-27 from three but Nembhard and Bolton were 8-16. Zags had 18 assists, Memphis only 12.
Bulldogs win final game on NCAA Saturday at 82-78. Bulldogs were minus 7 in the 1st half on the boards and they were getting beat on the glass, even when they got a stop they couldn't get a rebound. They turned that around in the 2nd half. The Zags when they were up 5 Memphis hit a three, and then another shot and Memphis would get the rebound and Morrison said steam is coming out of my ears, as I'm saying come on guys get the ball. Thats' pretty much it for tonight. I was thinking this was going to be my last post game radio report of the season, but I need to have more faith I guess. I'll be back on Thursday. One final note as Hudson said what a great thing it is to see all the GU parents out on the court hugging all the players. Timme and Nembhard just headed for the showers about 40 minutes after the game is over.
Sorry if any of this is disjointed, I am having a hard time keeping up with Hudson and Morrison.