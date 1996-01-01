Thread: 7 Straight Sweet Sixteens!!!

But we don't play anybody.
But we don't play anybody.
We made St Peters proud
Amazing and congratulations!
GO ZAGS!!!
- i aways rembember 99-00 and 01, we made 3 sweet sixteens in a row and only msu, kansas and gonzaga could say that. i thought wow, thats cool.
- i bet and wonder, that must be a mcaa record, not counting ucla in the wooden era when there was no field of 64.
earned baby. what a program Gonzaga is
amazing. Simply amazing.
I don’t care how good you are, 7 in a row is unreal. And it could have been eight were it not for the covid canceled tournament.