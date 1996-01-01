Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: 7 Straight Sweet Sixteens!!!

    TexasZagFan
    Default 7 Straight Sweet Sixteens!!!

    But we don't play anybody.
    Birddog
    We made St Peters proud
    Sarenyon
    Amazing and congratulations!
    GO ZAGS!!!
    GonzaGAW
    - i aways rembember 99-00 and 01, we made 3 sweet sixteens in a row and only msu, kansas and gonzaga could say that. i thought wow, thats cool.
    - i bet and wonder, that must be a mcaa record, not counting ucla in the wooden era when there was no field of 64.
    gmo
    bballbeachbum
    earned baby. what a program Gonzaga is
    ZagsObserver
    amazing. Simply amazing.
    I don’t care how good you are, 7 in a row is unreal. And it could have been eight were it not for the covid canceled tournament.
