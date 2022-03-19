Thread: Gonzaga vs Mephis 2nd Round NCAA Tourney Post Game thought and analysis

Gonzaga 82
Memphi
Wow what a game. What a comeback in the 2nd half. Gonzaga scores 51 second half points to finish with 82. They may have played even worse in the first half than they did on Thursday. Gonzaga was down by 12 a minute or two gone by in the second half. And then Timme was unreal coming out of the halftime break. He made so many unreal shots at the beginning of the second half. Time after time he was scoring on almost impossible shots. He even hit one three and several jump shots he never takes. He scored 21 second half points. And Bolton and Nembhard played almost as well the second half. Bolton scored 11 second half points, and Nembhard 13 including 4 -4 from the foul line in the last minute. Nembhard was 5-10 from behind the 3 point line, and Bolton 3-6. Shooting 50% together. And Holmgren even made one the second half. Every bit helped. Those three seniors really showed leadership and talent that second half.
I'm not going to say much about our foul shooting accept at the end of the game Nembhard and Bolton nailed down 6 for 6. I'll let others talk about the overall three point shooting.
I just really feel like praising those 3 leaders because they showed it tonight when it was so necessary. I'm so grateful that we have Bolton because honestly he played a phenominal game. And Nembhard, as I told my son Demian, he is my favorite basketball player. He really does play with ice in his veins. I mean he it 2 or 3 three points going down the home stretch. Shots that imo won the game. Timme was the guy who brought us make from 12 down with his passion and desire and phenominal shot making. And finally Bolton made one huge play after another.
I'll write more later so more of you can post. Great game. But first I will say one thing. I NEVER gave up. And at halftime, like I said on Thursday, the Zags are going to win. And they can score 50 in the second half. The fun part was watching it all unfold with absolutely great play making. A game like this one is why I love basketball so much,
Go Zags!!!