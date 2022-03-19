Thread: Gonzaga vs Mephis 2nd Round NCAA Tourney Post Game thought and analysis

Originally Posted by seacatfan Originally Posted by

What do you think Memphis should've been seeded? They were 9-8 on Jan. 20th. They had several big wins during the season, but several bad losses as well. If they had gotten a 5 or 6, there would've been a lot of complaining about them not earning that seed.



Kansas had their hands full w/ Creighton and Baylor lost to North Carolina. Maybe it wasn't a conspiracy against the Zags? We'll have to wait and see w/ Arizona, but so far 3 #1 seeds had anything but a cakewalk in the 2nd Round, so it clearly wasn't just GU.