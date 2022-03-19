Results 1 to 25 of 25

Thread: Gonzaga vs Mephis 2nd Round NCAA Tourney Post Game thought and analysis

    Reborn
    Gonzaga vs Memphis 2nd Round NCAA Tourney Post Game thought and analysis

    Gonzaga 82
    Memphi

    Wow what a game. What a comeback in the 2nd half. Gonzaga scores 51 second half points to finish with 82. They may have played even worse in the first half than they did on Thursday. Gonzaga was down by 12 a minute or two gone by in the second half. And then Timme was unreal coming out of the halftime break. He made so many unreal shots at the beginning of the second half. Time after time he was scoring on almost impossible shots. He even hit one three and several jump shots he never takes. He scored 21 second half points. And Bolton and Nembhard played almost as well the second half. Bolton scored 11 second half points, and Nembhard 13 including 4 -4 from the foul line in the last minute. Nembhard was 5-10 from behind the 3 point line, and Bolton 3-6. Shooting 50% together. And Holmgren even made one the second half. Every bit helped. Those three seniors really showed leadership and talent that second half.

    I'm not going to say much about our foul shooting accept at the end of the game Nembhard and Bolton nailed down 6 for 6. I'll let others talk about the overall three point shooting.

    I just really feel like praising those 3 leaders because they showed it tonight when it was so necessary. I'm so grateful that we have Bolton because honestly he played a phenominal game. And Nembhard, as I told my son Demian, he is my favorite basketball player. He really does play with ice in his veins. I mean he it 2 or 3 three points going down the home stretch. Shots that imo won the game. Timme was the guy who brought us make from 12 down with his passion and desire and phenominal shot making. And finally Bolton made one huge play after another.

    I'll write more later so more of you can post. Great game. But first I will say one thing. I NEVER gave up. And at halftime, like I said on Thursday, the Zags are going to win. And they can score 50 in the second half. The fun part was watching it all unfold with absolutely great play making. A game like this one is why I love basketball so much,

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    CdAZagFan

    What a great comeback - that was a real gut-check game against a talented team like Memphis. I am almost speechless.
    krozman

    1st half looked like Baylor game, I wasn't even watching the GU team. 2nd half looked like us, but those darn free throws ........
    GU69

    Where did that in-bounds play at the end of the game come from?
    Default

    great comeback and win but zags really need julian and chet to find their strokes again if zags want win it all...
    Zag365

    Wow! What a comeback. That first half had the feel of the Alabama and SMC games. I didn't think we come back. Our free throw shooting really hurt us, along with the fact that we were fouling them and they were making most of their FTs. I think their FTs accounted for about 7 or 8 pts of their first-half margin. But, we came out aggressive and under control in the second half. We turned the tables and Memphis started fouling us. We got their front line in foul trouble and took advantage. We also got the ball to the right guys down the stretch and they hit clutch FTs.
    GonzaGAW

    - i have a confession i feel i must share.
    - i got so upset with the first half, i turned the t.v. off, told my wife to give me a yell if/when they got up by 5........and sweet jesus! she gave me a yell. i went upstairs and watched the last 4 minutes with her.
    - so i apologize to zag nation for bailing out, by heart just could not take it. forgive me if you can.

    - now i'm gonna watch the second half.......i was upset but not stupid, i taped the second half.
    Default

    I'm going to watch the second half again before I make any comments about individual players.

    Our bench was again quiet, just two points, but they played a needed role, to give a few starters some rest.

    I'm damn glad the guys will have some rest before playing Arkansas. That was a physically and mentally exhausting game.
    jazzdelmar

    - i have a confession i feel i must share.
    - i got so upset with the first half, i turned the t.v. off, told my wife to give me a yell if/when they got up by 5........and sweet jesus! she gave me a yell. i went upstairs and watched the last 4 minutes with her.
    - so i apologize to zag nation for bailing out, by heart just could not take it. forgive me if you can.

    - now i'm gonna watch the second half.......i was upset but not stupid, i taped the second half.
    You weren’t the only one. Talk about GU NCAA PTSD.
    Default

    If you get a chance watch the Memphis post game interview. I was totally amazed on how classy the players and especially coach Hardaway was. Complete class after a hard fought game.

    ZANY

    Where did that in-bounds play at the end of the game come from?
    Idk! But I love that few had something like that in his bag of tricks. It looked like a football play- maybe something designed for Suggs last year?
    Default

    Survive and advance. Could care less what it looks like because it doesn't matter

    Some leaders out there, tough. Give Memphis credit, they hit the o boards hard. it's a weakness Zags have but they overcame anyway. the #1 seed matched up with bogus seeds, overcame anyway.

    Can't stand the committee, and they can suck it. They tried to trip up the Zags...FAIL

    7 straight Sweetness. That fadeaway off the glass from Drew was sick
    Plainsman

    Just so good to see this team answer the call in the second half and Drew take that aggressive leadership role that it appears this team needs, even with all the experience. Drew said it well when he said it's time to quit playing soft. Against big, aggressive teams like Memphis, and Baylor in last years title game, for that matter, a team needs to meet aggressiveness with aggression. Timme not only called the team out but he backed his plea big time with those first 11 point of the second half. He made shots I have never seen him try before-that bank shot off the glass was classic. I have waited a long time to see a Gonzaga team play as it did in the second half against a team like Memphis and hopefully that attitude will dominate in every other game we are fortunate enough to play in this tournament.
    Robzagnut

    Idk! But I love that few had something like that in his bag of tricks. It looked like a football play- maybe something designed for Suggs last year?
    Watched every game the last 3 days. A couple other teams ran that inbounds play. Don’t remember who, but it was the first time I’ve seen it.
    gmo

    just rewatched the first half.

    It was really a horrid last 6:45 or so of the half... my memory had it a disastrous total first half. We were up 22-17 with 7:15 to go in the first.

    That's how bad the last few minutes were.
    RenoZag

    Steve Lappas makes Dan Dakich sound profound. He should be doing the Old Spice "Captain Obvious" ads. . .what a wanker.
    seacatfan

    Survive and advance. Could care less what it looks like because it doesn't matter

    Some leaders out there, tough. Give Memphis credit, they hit the o boards hard. it's a weakness Zags have but they overcame anyway. the #1 seed matched up with bogus seeds, overcame anyway.

    Can't stand the committee, and they can suck it. They tried to trip up the Zags...FAIL

    7 straight Sweetness. That fadeaway off the glass from Drew was sick
    What do you think Memphis should've been seeded? They were 9-8 on Jan. 20th. They had several big wins during the season, but several bad losses as well. If they had gotten a 5 or 6, there would've been a lot of complaining about them not earning that seed.

    Kansas had their hands full w/ Creighton and Baylor lost to North Carolina. Maybe it wasn't a conspiracy against the Zags? We'll have to wait and see w/ Arizona, but so far 3 #1 seeds had anything but a cakewalk in the 2nd Round, so it clearly wasn't just GU.
    HenneZag

    Quote Originally Posted by GonzaGAW View Post
    - i have a confession i feel i must share.
    - i got so upset with the first half, i turned the t.v. off, told my wife to give me a yell if/when they got up by 5........and sweet jesus! she gave me a yell. i went upstairs and watched the last 4 minutes with her.
    - so i apologize to zag nation for bailing out, by heart just could not take it. forgive me if you can.

    - now i'm gonna watch the second half.......i was upset but not stupid, i taped the second half.
    I stormed out of the Fire Station, looked in the window during the 2nd half with the fellas jumping around and joined back in the fight. I feel ya.
    Default

    Steve Lappas makes Dan Dakich sound profound. He should be doing the Old Spice "Captain Obvious" ads. . .what a wanker.
    This. I had it on mute for most of the game.
    Default

    What do you think Memphis should've been seeded? They were 9-8 on Jan. 20th. They had several big wins during the season, but several bad losses as well. If they had gotten a 5 or 6, there would've been a lot of complaining about them not earning that seed.

    Kansas had their hands full w/ Creighton and Baylor lost to North Carolina. Maybe it wasn't a conspiracy against the Zags? We'll have to wait and see w/ Arizona, but so far 3 #1 seeds had anything but a cakewalk in the 2nd Round, so it clearly wasn't just GU.
    It's not the number of the seed, it's the matchups. pretty simple. Your argument sucks as it doesn't even mention it. Dunk

    their bad losses came before their team changed with the personnel drop...again, your argument sucks as it doesn't mention it. Dunk
    Default

    Idk! But I love that few had something like that in his bag of tricks. It looked like a football play- maybe something designed for Suggs last year?
    I’ve seen it by other teams before. Never once have I seen it not work
    Default

    Watched every game the last 3 days. A couple other teams ran that inbounds play. Don’t remember who, but it was the first time I’ve seen it.
    Really? That's awesome. I have watched as much as possible, but haven't seen it. Nice job picking that up. I love the chaos, only to pass it in to the best free throw shooter. Love it!
    zagfan1

    Like others, definitely was at a low point at half. Zags couldn’t rebound and they settled for jump shots at the three point line and watched Memphis dunking with authority over the Zags because of missed defensive assignments. So glad Timme came out in the second half and lit the spark that the team needed. So happy that he took the leader role and pushed the team to victory. He played with heart like a true Zag and put the foot on the gas and didn’t look back. I have to go back to the ‘17 season where the Zags had a tough game against Minnesota and Collins had a pivotal block. This game felt significant like that game. Glad for the victory and hope the team shoots a thousand free throws this week.
    caduceus

    Memphis was #29 on KenPom pre-tourney. That probably puts them around a low 7-seed/high 8-seed. Would expect a margin of a couple of seeds compared to KP by the tourney committee. Not too unreasonable, but we did end up matching with the strongest 16-seed (by far), and a very strong "9-seed". Agree that matchups matter. Memphis didn't exactly blow BSU away in the first round.
    Default

    "Timme propelled his team and the thunderous Gonzaga heavy crowd back into the game" from the Memphis Commercial Appeal:

    Here: https://www.commercialappeal.com/sto...en/7107903001/
