Thread: Link to Press Conference?

It's been mentioned before, that if one were to judge Penny but the soundbites we get on the news, you'd think he's evil.
I've seen him now in a few full press conferences where he comes off great, imo. Articulate, thought out answers. He knows where he is and where he wants to be for himself and the program.
That being said, there are some stupid ass questions coming from the alleged journalists at said press conferences.
I totally could see how he would snap and be the latest leading quote on the local news.
So many brackets, so little time.