Thread: Link to Press Conference?

  Today, 08:13 PM #1
    CdAZagFan
    Default Link to Press Conference?

    Can someone post here?
  Today, 08:18 PM #2
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    It’s on cbs sports channel right now.
    Birds arent real.
  Today, 08:21 PM #3
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pBuLD847QmI
    So many brackets, so little time.
  Today, 08:22 PM #4
    ZagMan in Philly's Avatar
    ZagMan in Philly
    https://youtu.be/pBuLD847QmI
  Today, 08:29 PM #5
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    Penny & Memphis coming up next. . .
  Today, 08:43 PM #6
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    Memphis guys really composed.

    Extra credit for the coach and players pronouncing GONZAGA correctly.
    Birds arent real.
  Today, 08:52 PM #7
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    It's been mentioned before, that if one were to judge Penny but the soundbites we get on the news, you'd think he's evil.

    I've seen him now in a few full press conferences where he comes off great, imo. Articulate, thought out answers. He knows where he is and where he wants to be for himself and the program.

    That being said, there are some stupid ass questions coming from the alleged journalists at said press conferences.

    I totally could see how he would snap and be the latest leading quote on the local news.
    So many brackets, so little time.
  Today, 09:08 PM #8
    whatazag
    Memphis players and coach really impressed in the post game. I hope we can bring back the games during conference season vs Memphis.
  Today, 09:18 PM #9
    HenneZag's Avatar
    HenneZag
    Great, classy interview from the Memphis squad.
    America's Team!
