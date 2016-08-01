Thread: The Sam Cozza Memorial "Make Your @$!# Free Throws" Thread 3.0

As my RD at Alliance House used to say. . .
Congratulations on the win, Zags. Survive and Advance is the mantra for March.
Now go work on those charity stripe shots. I beg you.
Please ?
F@ck me. The hangover in the morning will be worth it. . .
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
Foo Time
love to Bolton as well, getting those two earlier
So many brackets, so little time.
- my theory is a team has to start off the game shooting ft well, if not the team gets tight, the bug spreads around. look at watson and strawther.
- when has a team started a game making say 8 of 10 ft then goes 2 for 10? just never seems to go that way.
- yes, lets practice please............and see if you can get our guards to the line to start the game.
The problem with our FT shooting is that it's poor even for a poorly shooting FT team! One normally thinks a team is struggling at the line if they make 60% - and they are - but to our guys that would look like good midway through the 2nd half.
That game was a 4-5 pt deficit at half and an 8-10 point win had we just shot FTs like your local HS team shoots them.
That must be fixed. We were damn lucky to win that game (yes, we also earned it in many ways) but it would've cost us that game "but for" some stuff and it could still cost us versus Arkansas or Duke/TT.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain.
Yes but thats not something you can fix in a few days. Thatll take thousands of practice shots over weeks and months. Best we can hope for is that things balance out and the do better from here on out
I think the gold no, GOLD standard was when we had Raivio, Ammo, and JP ... all 85+% (?) at the line. And those were the guys you were always getting fouled at the end of the game.
it kills me to see guys who you know CAN shoot just not step up.
so yes, thank God for Andrew and Rasir.
So many brackets, so little time.
I wonder how much this new ball that they are using at the tournament is affecting FT shooting.