Thread: Non-Zag Wbb NCAA Tournament News and Notes

    ZagDad84
    Default Non-Zag Wbb NCAA Tournament News and Notes

    Wanted to create a separate thread so anybody who wants to discuss the NCAA Wbb tournament in general has the opportunity without it getting lost in one of the Zag threads.

    ZagDad
    seacatfan
    Default

    Oregon in some trouble against Belmont. Hmm, could they do it 2 years in a row?

    Pac 12 overall not doing great. Colorado and Washington St. out in the first round. Stanford and Utah rolled yesterday.

    SEC doing SEC things. EVERY damn year they have a bunch of overrated teams, they get over seeded and over represented in the Tourney, and a bunch of them crash and burn in the early rounds. It's like nobody who matters ever pays attention to these things.
