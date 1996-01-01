Thread: It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Memphis NCAA Tournament Rd 2

After we won on Thursday (and about 2 hours of de-compression) I prayed and prayed we would get a late game today. My prayers were answered, as I have a few personal things to take care of this morning, but will be done by 1 pm. The early games aren't really important to me, the two TBS games are very important.
We need to come out strong, not let Memphis gain any confidence. I'm going all out tonite, Portabella Cheese Steak from Jersey Mike's for dinner, RockStars and Southern Comfort for the beverage.
Bring on the Memphis team, I ain't afraid!