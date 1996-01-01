Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Memphis NCAA Tournament Rd 2

    Default It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Memphis NCAA Tournament Rd 2

    Good morning Zag fans. It's Game Day. The best day of the week. And today we're playing Memphis in the Moda Center at the Rose Quarter in Portland, Oregon at 6:40 p m on TBS. Good morning. It's a really good day. It's a really good new day. It's a day the Zags are going to advance to the Sweet 16 by handily defeating Memphis. It may be raining outside in Portland today, but inside the Zag Ninja Shooters are going to be raining 3's. And the Moda Center is going to be rocking with Zag fans from all over the place. Oh it's going to be so nice for all you lucky Zag fans who will be there to celebrate a Sweet Victory for Mark Few and his Zags. But we'll be right there with you in our homes, bars, coffee shops, Fitness Centers, gymnasiums or wherever we'll be watching the game tonight cheering right with you on every play. Be safe. But please, celebrate!!!

    So get your best Zag gear on. The ones that are you luckiest. Old or new, get 'em on and get ready to Rock and Roll at 6:40. Have a great day. Have fun.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    After we won on Thursday (and about 2 hours of de-compression) I prayed and prayed we would get a late game today. My prayers were answered, as I have a few personal things to take care of this morning, but will be done by 1 pm. The early games aren't really important to me, the two TBS games are very important.

    We need to come out strong, not let Memphis gain any confidence. I'm going all out tonite, Portabella Cheese Steak from Jersey Mike's for dinner, RockStars and Southern Comfort for the beverage.
    Bring on the Memphis team, I ain't afraid!
