GU vs. Memphis Head to Head
Having dispatched Georgia State after a bit of an early struggle (I told you they shouldn't have been a 16-seed!), the Zags (27-3, 13-1) move on to face the 9-seed Memphis Tigers (22-10, 13-5), averting a Few/Rice face-to-face (whew!).
Memphis comes in to the tournament with a KenPom ranking of #28 (#50 offense, #31 defense). Interestingly, the Tigers' KenPom ranking moved to #46 offense & #26 defense after one game, suggesting they pretty much played out of their minds against Boise St. That's a big jump statistically at this point in the season, where the needle doesn't usually move much with so many games played.
Memphis came in third in the American Conference. They lost to Houston 71-53 in the American Conference final. In Quad I games, they are 5-4, and beat the Alabama team our Zags lost to. They are 3-4 in Quad II games and 13-2 vs. Quad III-IV teams. Their most notable wins are 2x vs. Houston (went 2-1 vs. them), Alabama, Virginia Tech, and SMU. They lost to Iowa St., 2x vs. SMU, and to Murray St.
As noted in the media (when coach Hardaway went apoplectic in front of the cameras), they had a long stretch of losses in the midseason, but turned it around, winning 13 of their last 15 games.
Basic Stats:
It's an even split among the Four Factors for Winning Basketball (bottom four, left column). Memphis is dominant on the offensive glass, and get to the line with frequency. They appear to be terrible at taking care of the ball, however, with nearly one in five possessions leading to a turnover. Hopefully the Zags can rebound better than the last game, limiting the Tigers' offensive rebounds. With the turnover rate of Memphis, there's a hopeful opportunity to make a lot of transition buckets.
Efficiency Stats:
Memphis turns over opponents at a pretty high rate, too, so the Zags need to take care of the rock and limit their own turnovers. Like Gonzaga, Memphis' offense is focused on shooting twos. In fact, they shoot a higher percentage of twos than GU, and fewer threes per possession than GU. Interesting! Their block% is higher than Gonzaga as well. So, do we continue to pound it in the paint as is our normal style, or do we look to get hot from outside? It will be interesting to see how Few approaches this game.
Memphis plays a tempo of #34 by KenPom. Pretty fast. With the Zags at #4 in pace, we could see a boat race happening. If that's the case, I would put money on the Zags to win that.
Barttorvik gives the Zags an 80% chance of winning this game (83-74). Nate Silver gives the Zags a 90% chance.
Both teams got dudes. Hoping our dudes outdo theirs.
Go Zags!
source: TeamRankings.com
