Thread: Transfers 22-23

Jake
@jakeweingarten
· 46m
Utah Valley transfer Fardaws Aimaq has heard from Kentucky, Gonzaga, West Virginia, Texas, Texas Tech, Florida, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Wazzu, Miami, Marquette, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, sources told @Stockrisers.
Top-available transfer.
Theo Lawson
@TheoLawson_SR
·
9m
WAC POY averaged 18.9 ppg and 13.6 rpg.
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba.../fardaws-aimaq
Was going to mention him in the other thread. Solid player and has started to shoot the three ball. Another Canadian from BC, so it would be relatively close to home. Field goal percentage isn’t that great though. I would take Jake Stephens over him but Aimaq is a good player.
