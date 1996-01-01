Thread: Goofy basketballs

According to a release from the National Sports Goods Association, the NCAA and Wilson unveiled the new Evo NXT that included the NCAA's logo with gold foil embellishments. The balls have a micro-touch cover that adds extra grip, while the core is softer and helps with control, per the release.
Evolution and innovation are what our long-standing partnership with the NCAA is all about. Were excited to introduce the Evo NXT to the next generation of student-athletes, Wilson team sports general manager Kevin Murphy said in the release. The Evo NXT is one of our highest caliber basketballs and were excited to bring it to the championship level of collegiate mens and womens basketball."