Thread: Goofy basketballs

  Today, 09:20 AM #1
    gu03alum's Avatar
    gu03alum
    Default Goofy basketballs

    I was in Portland yesterday and I saw a ton of bad shooting. I wonder if the goofy basketballs they are using is messing with guys shots.

    I googled and found this explanation from sporting news.

    According to a release from the National Sports Goods Association, the NCAA and Wilson unveiled the new Evo NXT that included the NCAA's logo with gold foil embellishments. The balls have a micro-touch cover that adds extra grip, while the core is softer and helps with control, per the release.

    Evolution and innovation are what our long-standing partnership with the NCAA is all about. Were excited to introduce the Evo NXT to the next generation of student-athletes, Wilson team sports general manager Kevin Murphy said in the release. The Evo NXT is one of our highest caliber basketballs and were excited to bring it to the championship level of collegiate mens and womens basketball."
    Bring back the OCC
  Today, 09:48 AM #2
    gu03alum's Avatar
    gu03alum
    Default

    Loyola shooting 17% today from free throw
  Today, 09:49 AM #3
    Birddog
    Default

    Why in the world would they introduce a new ball at the end of the season when the stakes are at their highest?
  Today, 10:05 AM #4
    Gonzdb8's Avatar
    Gonzdb8
    Default

    I thougth the same at first, but the article goes on to suggest this wasn't a bolt from the blue. Teams knew this would be the offical ball back in June 2021 and had the option to use them all season.
  Today, 10:07 AM #5
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    Default

    Loyola 26%, 32% from 3, 17% at the line.
    Ohio St 46%, 7% from 3, 70% at the line.
