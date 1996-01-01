Thread: Goofy basketballs

According to a release from the National Sports Goods Association, the NCAA and Wilson unveiled the new Evo NXT that included the NCAA's logo with gold foil embellishments. The balls have a micro-touch cover that adds extra grip, while the core is softer and helps with control, per the release.Evolution and innovation are what our long-standing partnership with the NCAA is all about. Were excited to introduce the Evo NXT to the next generation of student-athletes, Wilson team sports general manager Kevin Murphy said in the release. The Evo NXT is one of our highest caliber basketballs and were excited to bring it to the championship level of collegiate mens and womens basketball."