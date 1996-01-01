Thread: Golden to Florida

Wow that didnt take long. Great gig for Florida. Wow. Did figure he was gone when his two stud guards are gone
Wow that didnt take long. Great gig for Florida. Wow. Did figure he was gone when his two stud guards are gone
Bummed but not surprised. He'll do well.
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...sketball-coach
This is all I’ve seen. Is it confirmed?
ESPN's article indicates it appears to be a done deal. Interestingly, here's a quote from the article about Golden's predecessor at USF who is WSU's current coach. Apparently there is a typo:
Golden learned under noted analytic maestro Kyle Smith, who is not the coach at Washington State.
Norlander on CBS is also reporting this. Good hire by Florida. He did a great job with USF. Hope USF is able to get a good hire for their rebuild.
GO ZAGS!!!
Life altering money. Period. Good guy. Was Kyles gofer at Columbia.
Didn't take long. Congrats to Golden and hoping they can get a good candidate for SF.
America's Team!