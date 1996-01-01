Results 1 to 8 of 8

Thread: Golden to Florida

    Default Golden to Florida

    Wow that didnt take long. Great gig for Florida. Wow. Did figure he was gone when his two stud guards are gone
    Default

    Bummed but not surprised. He'll do well.
    Default

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...sketball-coach

    This is all I’ve seen. Is it confirmed?
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Go Zags!!!
    Default

    ESPN's article indicates it appears to be a done deal. Interestingly, here's a quote from the article about Golden's predecessor at USF who is WSU's current coach. Apparently there is a typo:

    Golden learned under noted analytic maestro Kyle Smith, who is not the coach at Washington State.
    Default

    Norlander on CBS is also reporting this. Good hire by Florida. He did a great job with USF. Hope USF is able to get a good hire for their rebuild.
    GO ZAGS!!!
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by daskim View Post
    ESPN's article indicates it appears to be a done deal. Interestingly, here's a quote from the article about Golden's predecessor at USF who is WSU's current coach. Apparently there is a typo:
    There was another typo, they said the SEC was a “go-to” destination for coaches. I think they meant “get out” after almost 1/2 the leagues coaches were fired this year.
    Default

    Life altering money. Period. Good guy. Was Kyles gofer at Columbia.
    Default

    Didn't take long. Congrats to Golden and hoping they can get a good candidate for SF.
