Thread: NCAA Second Round Games: Saturday - 03. 19 . 22 - Times, TV, Announcers

  Today, 09:07 AM #1
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    Default NCAA Second Round Games: Saturday - 03. 19 . 22 - Times, TV, Announcers

    Three No. 1 Seeds in action today; Four double-digit Cinderellas looking to crash the Sweet 16. Should be an entertaining day at The Big Dance.

    REGION -----TEAMS ------------ TIME[PT] --- TV --- ANNOUNCERS ----- POD ------

    (E) 8 North Carolina vs. 1 Baylor - 9:10am - CBS - Anderson, Jackson - Fort Worth

    (MW) 9 Creighton vs 1 Kansas - 11:40am - CBS - Anderson, Jackson - Fort Worth

    (S) 11 Michigan vs. 3 Tennessee - 2:15pm - CBS - Eagle, Spanarkel - Indianapolis

    (MW) 12 Richmond vs. 4 Providence - 3:10pm - TNT - Nessler, Haywood - Buffalo

    (E) 5 Saint Mary's vs. 4 UCLA - 4:10pm - TBS - Catalon, Lappas, Katz - Portland

    (E) 15 St. Peter's vs. 7 Murray State - 4:45pm - CBS - Eagle, Spanarkel - Indianapolis

    (W) 12 New Mexico State vs. 4 Arkansas - 5:40pm - TNT - Nessler, Haywood - Buffalo

    (W) 9 Memphis vs. 1 Gonzaga - 6:40pm - TBS - Catalon, Lappas, Katz - Portland


    Have a great Saturday. Be careful out there.


    They go to school. They do their homework. They shake hands. They say please and thank you. But once you throw that ball up, they will rip your heart out and watch you bleed. -- Jay Bilas
  Today, 09:46 AM #2
    bdmiller7
    Default

    Maybe it’s just me, but I find Lappas really hard to listen to.
  Today, 10:17 AM #3
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by bdmiller7 View Post
    Maybe it’s just me, but I find Lappas really hard to listen to.
    He has the perfect voice for an animated cartoon character, preferably a wood chuck or a beaver.
