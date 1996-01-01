Thread: NCAA Second Round Games: Saturday - 03. 19 . 22 - Times, TV, Announcers

Three No. 1 Seeds in action today; Four double-digit Cinderellas looking to crash the Sweet 16. Should be an entertaining day at The Big Dance.
REGION -----TEAMS ------------ TIME[PT] --- TV --- ANNOUNCERS ----- POD ------
(E) 8 North Carolina vs. 1 Baylor - 9:10am - CBS - Anderson, Jackson - Fort Worth
(MW) 9 Creighton vs 1 Kansas - 11:40am - CBS - Anderson, Jackson - Fort Worth
(S) 11 Michigan vs. 3 Tennessee - 2:15pm - CBS - Eagle, Spanarkel - Indianapolis
(MW) 12 Richmond vs. 4 Providence - 3:10pm - TNT - Nessler, Haywood - Buffalo
(E) 5 Saint Mary's vs. 4 UCLA - 4:10pm - TBS - Catalon, Lappas, Katz - Portland
(E) 15 St. Peter's vs. 7 Murray State - 4:45pm - CBS - Eagle, Spanarkel - Indianapolis
(W) 12 New Mexico State vs. 4 Arkansas - 5:40pm - TNT - Nessler, Haywood - Buffalo
(W) 9 Memphis vs. 1 Gonzaga - 6:40pm - TBS - Catalon, Lappas, Katz - Portland
Have a great Saturday. Be careful out there.