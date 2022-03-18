Results 1 to 16 of 16

Thread: Congratulations Gaels

  1. Today, 05:41 PM #1
    HenneZag
    Default Congratulations Gaels

    As much as we are rivals in the WCC, what a great win for RB and his program. Great for the WCC as well! Well deserved, now let's keep this rolling.
    America's Team!
  2. Today, 05:44 PM #2
    billyberu
    Default

    Nothing like a good old fashion trip to the woodshed.

  3. Today, 05:46 PM #3
    Akzag
    Default

    Keep it rollin' ... like good times ... see ya in The Big Easy
  4. Today, 05:47 PM #4
    Hoopaholic
    Default

    Nice job Gaels keep it going defense wins ganes
  5. Today, 05:48 PM #5
    Default

    Great game by SMC. Close for most of the first half, but then the Gaels took off.
  6. Today, 05:49 PM #6
    Default

    I think I just saw Dan Dakich with a bottle of whiskey under a bridge!
  7. Today, 05:51 PM #7
    MyZags
    Default

    Zags losing to the Gaels was no fluke. Their team is solid. Congrats to the Gaels! Keep it rolling!
  8. Today, 05:52 PM #8
    23dpg
    Default

    Birds arent real.
  9. Today, 05:54 PM #9
    Default

    Congratulations Gaels! Very well executed game.
    Also, a huge thank you to Kentucky for keeping the talking heads from being able to focus on the Zags lackluster performance for the first 30 minutes
  10. Today, 05:56 PM #10
    Default

    I think I just saw Dan Dakich with a bottle of whiskey under a bridge!
    OMG
  11. Today, 06:33 PM #11
    gueastcoast
    Default

    I think I just saw Dan Dakich with a bottle of whiskey under a bridge!
    Post of the day nicely done good sir
  12. Today, 06:42 PM #12
    Default

    - one of the most impressive victories today!

    - big 10 ticker, 1-3 and counting
  13. Today, 06:49 PM #13
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Default

    I think I just saw Dan Dakich with a bottle of whiskey under a bridge!

  14. Today, 06:52 PM #14
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Default

    Great win for the Gaels. They are fun to watch, when their offense is clicking. They are so fundamentally sound...so disciplined.
  15. Today, 06:54 PM #15
    SorenTodd45
    Default

    I've been a Pac 8 / 10 / 12 fan my entire life. Became a Zag and WCC fan in '99 when I saw what happened (in person) at America West Arena. The rules of reg season don't apply for March Madness. We root for our entire conf, unless we truly hate another team (cough, cough, BYU).

    Only one team can win the NCAA or the NIT. I will cheer for the Gaels in every game unless they play GU.
    Bring on the Memphis team, I ain't afraid!
  16. Today, 07:00 PM #16
    Sarenyon
    Default

    Happy for SMC. Great play throughout and really showed how tough of an out they really are.
