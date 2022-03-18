Thread: Congratulations Gaels

As much as we are rivals in the WCC, what a great win for RB and his program. Great for the WCC as well! Well deserved, now let's keep this rolling.
America's Team!
Nothing like a good old fashion trip to the woodshed.
Beat everyone, and enjoy drinking from a chalice filled with their salty tears.
Keep it rollin' ... like good times ... see ya in The Big Easy
So many brackets, so little time.
Nice job Gaels keep it going defense wins ganes
Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
Great game by SMC. Close for most of the first half, but then the Gaels took off.
I think I just saw Dan Dakich with a bottle of whiskey under a bridge!
Zags losing to the Gaels was no fluke. Their team is solid. Congrats to the Gaels! Keep it rolling!
Congratulations Gaels! Very well executed game.
Also, a huge thank you to Kentucky for keeping the talking heads from being able to focus on the Zags lackluster performance for the first 30 minutes
- one of the most impressive victories today!
- big 10 ticker, 1-3 and counting
No team in the country has a better winning percentage against power conference teams since 2017 than Gonzaga... the Zags are playing above average teams in the best leagues in the country and winning 78% of the time.
-Ken Pomeroy-
https://www.ksl.com/article/50342950...in-perspective
Great win for the Gaels. They are fun to watch, when their offense is clicking. They are so fundamentally sound...so disciplined.
I've been a Pac 8 / 10 / 12 fan my entire life. Became a Zag and WCC fan in '99 when I saw what happened (in person) at America West Arena. The rules of reg season don't apply for March Madness. We root for our entire conf, unless we truly hate another team (cough, cough, BYU).
Only one team can win the NCAA or the NIT. I will cheer for the Gaels in every game unless they play GU.
Bring on the Memphis team, I ain't afraid!
Happy for SMC. Great play throughout and really showed how tough of an out they really are.
GO ZAGS!!!