No. 20 Zags Baseball to Open WCC Play on the Road at Pacific

The Tigers fell to Arizona in a midweek matchup on March 14, but are coming off a 2-1 series win over CSU Bakersfield the weekend previous.GU has been ranked among the Top 25 in multiple major outlets' rankings for the last two weeks, and this weekend's slate will be their 11th, 12th and 13th-straight road games.vs. RHP Elijah Birdsong (1-3, 18.2 IP, 19 K, 5.79 ERA)vs. RHP Hunter Hayes (1-2, 20.2 IP, 21 K, 4.79 ERA)vs. RHP Zach Patterson (1-1, 12.2 IP, 9 K, 4.97 ERA)Overall, the Bulldogs are 19-6 against the Tigers all-time and 15-3 against them in conference matchups, having won four straight in a streak that dates back to 2019. GU swept the series in Spokane in 2021, recording two shutouts in the process with 9-0 and 6-0 wins in the first two games before a 2-1 win on Sunday.GU took the series opener from Long Beach State, 7-2, but fell in the final two games to conclude a seven-game road swing. The loss on Saturday snapped the nation's longest road win streak at eight as well as the Bulldogs' overall win streak at nine.Friday's series opener saw the Zags maintain offensive pressure early behind a strong start from Hughes (6 IP, 6 K, 1ER). A two-run homer from Stephen Lund got it started in the first, and the Zags got five more across over the next five frames while Hughes and RHP Daniel Naughton held the Dirtbags to just two runs on a combined eight hits through nine.is No. 8 amongst the toughest batters to strike out in the nation, with two K's in 48 at-bats.- Tranks No. 13 in the nation in strikeouts (38) with(36) 18th. Vrieling also ranks 41st in strikeouts per nine innings (13.68).GU's opponents average 4.3 runs per game, the 53rd-lowest average in the nation. The Zags' four RPI Quad 1 wins are the sixth-most in the nation.The Zags will have to deal with a quick turnaround if they want to start their conference title defense on the right foot. The reigning WCC Champions will face BYU (8-5) — picked by the league's coaches to finish second in the conference — next Thursday in a three-game road series with huge standings implications.Preseason All-WCC outfielder Thomas Gavello has driven in a team-high 17 runs and four homers, and three other Tigers are batting above .300 on the season to lead an offense that has generated 98 runs so far this season.- The Zags' offense is led in batting average and OPS by Tyler Rando (.359, .922) and Grayson Sterling (.318, .832).- Stephen Lund has driven in a team-high nine RBI, including two homers, with four Zags tied for second with seven apiece — Cade McGee, Shea Kramer, Ezra Samperi and Rando.- Connor Coballes is batting .271 with a team-high six walks and four HBP, having struck out only twice in 48 at-bats.- Seven Bulldogs have connected on double-digit knocks so far this season, with five having connected on at least four extra base hits.- Enzo Apodaca has accumulated a team-high 22 bases, going a team-best 2-for-3 on steal attempts.Gonzaga RHP Trystan Vrieling capped off a career week with UCU West Coast Conference Pitcher of the Week honors for games played March 7-13. This is the first time Vrieling has earned the honor, and the second straight week a GU thrower has won it after RHP Gabriel Hughes was the prior week's Pitcher of the Week.Vrieling turned in two dominant performances in starts last week, notching a career-high in strikeouts (13) in the Zags' series finale with No. 6 Oklahoma State on Monday and holding Long Beach State scoreless for a career-high eight frames on Sunday. The Zags won 2-1 against the Cowboys to seal a road series sweep, and fell 1-0 to the Dirtbags on Sunday, with Vrieling getting a no decision despite his masterful outing.The 6'4 righty finished the week with 22 strikeouts in 13 frames of work — all without a single earned run — while being tagged for only five hits and four walks in that span. So far this season, Vrieling is holding opposing batters to a .172 average. His 38 total K's in four appearances lead the Bulldogs staff and rank in the top 50 in the nation in strikeouts per game (13.68, No. 42).GU's Friday guy Hughes — a three-time WCC Pitcher of the Week — is second on the squad in strikeouts (36) and tied with Vrieling for most innings pitched (25). RHP Michael Spellacy has made a team-high six appearances in relief, holding a .93 ERA with eight strikeouts over 9.2 frames.Nine GU throwers tout an ERA of 4 or below, with the entire staff holding opposing batters to a .249 batting average.GU entered the Top 25 in rankings released by D1Baseball.com, Collegiate Baseball and Baseball America for the first time this season on March 7, the culmination of a series-clinching upset against then-No. 4 Oklahoma State that lifted the Bulldogs to their sixth straight win and into the national discussion.The Zags clocked in at No. 25 in D1Baseball.com's poll and No. 19 in Baseball America's ranking. GU's No. 15 ranking in Collegiate Baseball's poll is the Bulldogs' highest since GU earned a No. 9 ranking from Collegiate Baseball back in 1980. D1Baseball.com's ranking is the official Top 25 of the NCAA —In the computer-generated RPI rankings used by the NCAA, GU sits at No. 20 in the country.This is the second straight season GU has been ranked amongst the top 25 teams nationally by all three publications. In May of 2021, the Zags jumped to No. 17 in the D1Baseball Top 25, to No. 19 in Collegiate Baseball's rankings and broke into the top 25 in Baseball America, coming in at No. 25...