Thread: Post game radio GU/Georgia St

Hudson and Morrison:93-72 final, but it wasn't quite as easy as that. Back and forth in this game. 13 ties and 6 lead changes in the first half. Bulldogs finally went on a run in the second half 21-0 but not until 30 minutes went by. The thought did start to creep into the our heads, are we going to be the second #1 seed to lose to #16. Credit to Georgia St. GU shoots 50% from the floor but only 5-18 from three and a terrible 16-30 from the free throw line. Timme 32, Holmgren 19 and a school record 7 blocks. Zags shot over 60% in most of the second half. Watson and Bolton 10 and Nembhard 9. Zags outscored GSU 58-39 in the second half and outrebounded GSU 54-41. GSU had 4 in double figures but only shot 33%.
GU won their 13th straight opener in NCAA play but it was not as easy as the final score indicated. If you were a GSU coach or fan you could not have been happier with the first half. Our guys looked tired and nervous in the first half. There was a stretch where GU missed 12 straight shots in the first half. The game stayed tight until about 8 minutes into the second half when a Bolton shot made it 48-46. Bolton competed and played very well. He made timely shots, his two threes were both timely shots. It was 56-54 as GU clung to the lead and then they slowly started to pull away. Timme was having his way in the second half. 22 of his 32 came in the second half. It just didn't look like Timme in the first half. In big time moments you juniors and seniors have to deliver. Holmgren gets a steal, dunk and his fouled during that run. 19, 17, 7 blocks and 5 assists and 0 turnovers for Chet is an impressive line. A school record 11 assists for Nembhard today which should not be overlooked. Morrison said God Bless Georgia State, it sure looked like we were going to be drowning our sorrows tonight. They played a whale of a game.
Bulldogs pulled away with a 58 point second half. GSU 4 double figure scorers were only 16-53 to get their points, Timme had the 5th 30 point performance for a GU player in NCAA history, Drew's 2nd. Hudson said Few told Timme if you play like that we are as good as anyone in the country. The guys that played well tonight are going to have to play well vs. Memphis. Chet's 13th double double as a Zag. GU hit 24 of 41 in the second half. Definitely a tale of two halves for the Zags tonight. Morrison did note GSU made some shots in the first half that were heavily contested and the feeling was they weren't going to drop all night and they didn't. Morrison also said, I don't care what folks say some of GU's 1st half issues were nerves. The other thing of note was the 1st half was really the pace GSU preferred, the second was a GU pace and that was the difference in the game. Morrison said you know I felt anyone could stay with us for a half but when it got to the 12 minutes mark in the 2nd half you start thinking whoa. And they you look at a team that was on a 10 game winning streak and only shooting 40% you wonder how does that work. At half time the Zags were minus 5 at the half and finished the game at plus 13, another factor in the turnaround. We were really getting pushed around in the first half, and the Zags were looking at the refs, like wasn't that a foul, but they figured that out. GU also did a nice job of getting GSU's bigs in foul trouble, plus the injury to Nsoseme did not help. I think Hudson said Chet's 17 rebounds tied a school NCAA record. And Timme has 154 points in NCAA games to become GU's all time scorer in that category.
On a personal note I have had more pleasurable trips to the dentist then suffering through that first half. That is all until Saturday!