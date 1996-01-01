Thread: Gonzaga vs Georgia State Post Game thought and analysis

Results 1 to 9 of 9

Gonzaga vs Georgia State Post Game thought and analysis

    Reborn
    Gonzaga vs Georgia State Post Game thought and analysis

    Gonzaga 93
    Georgia St. 72

    Wow! That WAS a tough game as I thought it would be, and honestly even tougher. Gonzaga had a poor shooting night the first half and only led by 2 points at half 35-33. And we must have missed 10 free throws the first half, most of those by Timme. But the Zags settled down the second half and scored 58 second half points. Timme finished the game with 32 and 8 rebounds. Holmgren ended up with 19 points, 17 boards and 7 blocks. He almost had a tripple double. Georgia State's center got hurt 2/3 of the way through the first half and never returned. That definitely hurt them. And to make it worse their 2nd and 3rd team centers both got into foul trouble and fouled out early in the 4th quarter. Gonzaga just continued to pound the ball inside to Timme and Holmgren and those two dominated the whole 2nd hallf. And when one of those two went out of the game Watson came in and played another good game off the bench scoring 10 points. Bolton finished with 10 points and he hit two three points. Nembhard finished with 9, and all three of his baskets were 3 pointers. Sallis finished with 5 points and played a lot because Strawther was in trouble the whole night and hardly played at all. I don't know what was wrong with Strawther tonight because he just seemed completely out of it. I hope he can settle down and play his game on Saturday.

    I just want to give a shout out to Georgia St for playing such a tough game. And they played with confidence and passion. Without having any bigs they just couldn't compete the second half. I think they finally gave up about half way through the second half. But darn those kids fought and I know their coach and fans will be proud of them. I think it was too bad that they had to play Gonzaga. Given a different opponent maybe they could have won a game in the tournament. They had some pretty good guards.

    And yet, as good as those guards are, Gonzaga's guards did a remarkable jobs defending them. Their star player, C Allen did score 16 points but on 5-19 shooting, and the other two guards were held to 7-23 shooting. Georgia St was 20-25 from the foul line. They made about a third of their points from the foul line. On the other hand Gonzaga did not shoot well from the foul line making only 16-30 for barely over 50%. And they were also very cold from behind the 3 point line hitting only 5-18 for only 27% far below their season average.

    I will say one thing, Gonzaga will need to play much better in order to beat Memphis. But I think they will. They had a good second half, and that will help.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    GonzaGAW
    - despite some gaudy numbers (timme 32/13, holmgren 19/17 and 7 blocks, 22 assist and 7 turnovers) that was not a good outing by gonzaga.
    - they will have to play much better to advance past memphis.

    - i'll step aside and allow for 2,500 addl words of thought on this game.

    - ........but bottom line it is all about survive and advance and that our team did and good for them.
    HenneZag
    Hard game to evaluate for me, it was odd. To point out the obvious, free throws need to be remedied, and we need to find balance in the offense as we move forward. Memphis will be disruptive like Georgia State but provide more size and more offensive punch. Strawther can't keep disappearing from game to game, we need him. I was glad to see meaningful minutes from Hickman and Sallis. Hickman when playing within himself almost provides a sense of calm but I would like to see him score a bit more. We need a full 40 mins of focus and mental toughness if we want to advance. I do like the effort the last 15 minutes but let's pour that on for 40.
    America's Team!
    SorenTodd45
    Watched the entire game on my big screen, TNT pic issues and adult beverages notwithstanding. We won, and that's all that matters. Hope a replay (or highlights) are on YT 'morrow, so I can see what went wrong. I think, as Zags fans, we are so spoiled and we want that 15 point lead at halftime when we play a cupcake. Thinking back when I was a hardcore Lute fan in the 90's, and that 15 pt lead just wasn't there.

    Memphis might be thinking in a confident way now, but I'm sure we will study film of them all day 'morrow.
    Bring on the Memphis team, I ain't afraid!
    23dpg
    Survived and advanced.

    Never worried.
    Birds arent real.
    zagfan#5
    This would have only been a 8-10 point win if Nsoseme had played the 2nd half.
    Memphis could run us out of the arena if we don’t hit more than 50% of our free throws and shoot
    close to 40% on 3’s.

    Come on Zags, up your effort or you’ll never get past the sweet 16 or even in it.
    Drew or Chet will get into foul trouble against Memphis.
    scrooner
    2017: 4pt lead at halftime, 20pt win.
    2022: 2pt lead at halftime, 21pt win.

    HenneZag
    Quote Originally Posted by zagfan#5 View Post
    This would have only been a 8-10 point win if Nsoseme had played the 2nd half.
    Memphis could run us out of the arena if we don’t hit more than 50% of our free throws and shoot
    close to 40% on 3’s.

    Come on Zags, up your effort or you’ll never get past the sweet 16 or even in it.
    Drew or Chet will get into foul trouble against Memphis.
    Yes. Big man gets hurt in the 1st half. Another one gets fouled out. That's some beef that's missing that would've disrupted the flow I agree. I do however think we picked up our tempo and woke up finally.
    America's Team!
    daskim
    Quote Originally Posted by scrooner View Post
    2017: 4pt lead at halftime, 20pt win.
    2022: 2pt lead at halftime, 21pt win.
    Remember. Against the Jackrabbits of South Dakota State and Mike Daum. I think we had 26 points at half time.
