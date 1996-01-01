Thread: Gonzaga vs Georgia State Post Game thought and analysis

Gonzaga 93
Georgia St. 72
Wow! That WAS a tough game as I thought it would be, and honestly even tougher. Gonzaga had a poor shooting night the first half and only led by 2 points at half 35-33. And we must have missed 10 free throws the first half, most of those by Timme. But the Zags settled down the second half and scored 58 second half points. Timme finished the game with 32 and 8 rebounds. Holmgren ended up with 19 points, 17 boards and 7 blocks. He almost had a tripple double. Georgia State's center got hurt 2/3 of the way through the first half and never returned. That definitely hurt them. And to make it worse their 2nd and 3rd team centers both got into foul trouble and fouled out early in the 4th quarter. Gonzaga just continued to pound the ball inside to Timme and Holmgren and those two dominated the whole 2nd hallf. And when one of those two went out of the game Watson came in and played another good game off the bench scoring 10 points. Bolton finished with 10 points and he hit two three points. Nembhard finished with 9, and all three of his baskets were 3 pointers. Sallis finished with 5 points and played a lot because Strawther was in trouble the whole night and hardly played at all. I don't know what was wrong with Strawther tonight because he just seemed completely out of it. I hope he can settle down and play his game on Saturday.
I just want to give a shout out to Georgia St for playing such a tough game. And they played with confidence and passion. Without having any bigs they just couldn't compete the second half. I think they finally gave up about half way through the second half. But darn those kids fought and I know their coach and fans will be proud of them. I think it was too bad that they had to play Gonzaga. Given a different opponent maybe they could have won a game in the tournament. They had some pretty good guards.
And yet, as good as those guards are, Gonzaga's guards did a remarkable jobs defending them. Their star player, C Allen did score 16 points but on 5-19 shooting, and the other two guards were held to 7-23 shooting. Georgia St was 20-25 from the foul line. They made about a third of their points from the foul line. On the other hand Gonzaga did not shoot well from the foul line making only 16-30 for barely over 50%. And they were also very cold from behind the 3 point line hitting only 5-18 for only 27% far below their season average.
I will say one thing, Gonzaga will need to play much better in order to beat Memphis. But I think they will. They had a good second half, and that will help.
Go Zags!!!