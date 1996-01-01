Thread: Gonzaga vs Georgia State Post Game thought and analysis

Originally Posted by zagfan#5 Originally Posted by

This would have only been a 8-10 point win if Nsoseme had played the 2nd half.

Memphis could run us out of the arena if we don’t hit more than 50% of our free throws and shoot

close to 40% on 3’s.



Come on Zags, up your effort or you’ll never get past the sweet 16 or even in it.

Drew or Chet will get into foul trouble against Memphis.