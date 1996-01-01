View Poll Results: BZ Bulldog of the Game

  • Timme

    18 46.15%

  • Nembhard

    3 7.69%

  • Holmgren

    15 38.46%

  • Someone else? Who?

    3 7.69%
Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game - NCAA Round 1 vs. Georgia State

  Today, 02:49 PM #1
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Martin Centre Mad Man is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2009
    Location
    Moms Basement
    Posts
    8,334

    BZ Bulldog of the Game - NCAA Round 1 vs. Georgia State

    You knew the Zags would pull away. You knew that Timme and Holmgren would take over in the second half. You knew that the rebounding would come. You knew that the shots would start to fall. You knew that the Zags would go on a run. You never doubted that Nembhard would get the offense into a flow. He did with 11 assists. You knew that Chet would erase some shots and clear the glass. He had 19 points, 17 rebounds, 7 blocks, 5 assists and 2 steals. Timme? 32 and 13.

    Who was tonights BZ Bulldog of the Game?




    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId/401408586
    No team in the country has a better winning percentage against power conference teams since 2017 than Gonzaga... the Zags are playing above average teams in the best leagues in the country and winning 78% of the time.

    -Ken Pomeroy-

    https://www.ksl.com/article/50342950...in-perspective
  Today, 02:52 PM #2
    ZagsObserver
    ZagsObserver is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    2,763

    Default

    Tie between Timme and Chet.

    Gave it to the upperclassman due to his leadership.
  Today, 02:54 PM #3
    TacomaZAG
    TacomaZAG is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Tacoma, WA
    Posts
    1,714

    Default

    Got to go with Drew. Took advantage of the size miss-matches, especially in the 2nd half.

    Did Strawther make the trip to Portland?? Swear he wasn't there.............

    Embarrassing 1st 30 minutes, decent last 10.

    If the guys put in that kind of effort against Memphis on Saturday, they lose by double digits.

    Survive and advance.

    Go ZAGS
  Today, 02:57 PM #4
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    scrooner is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    2,430

    Default

    LOL

  Today, 02:58 PM #5
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    4,034

    Default

    Drew had 32 and didn’t play a good game. Chet all around better. Watson was okay. Everyone else was mediocre at best.
  Today, 03:01 PM #6
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    20,531

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    Drew had 32 and didn’t play a good game. Chet all around better. Watson was okay. Everyone else was mediocre at best.
    Bingo. Abstain.
  Today, 03:01 PM #7
    Spink
    Spink is offline Kennel Club Alum
    Join Date
    Nov 2018
    Location
    Sri Lanka
    Posts
    426

    Default

    Drew - he was auto points in 2nd half. Chet did great.
  Today, 03:02 PM #8
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    1,393

    Default

    - went with nembhard, 11 assists and 2 3 pointers.

    - it goes against reason, but with 32 points and 13 rebounds, i did not think timme had a 'good' game. yeah he got 32 and 13, but i bet he knows he could of had 42 and 16 if he had played up to his potential.

    - team gets a shout out for 22 assists and only 7 turnovers.
  Today, 03:06 PM #9
    HenneZag's Avatar
    HenneZag
    HenneZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, WA
    Posts
    1,740

    Default

    Strawther can't disappear in this tournament. I want to see more Hickman. We need to hit a few more 3 balls to open up the game or the paint will be packed. Survive and advance.
    America's Team!
  Today, 03:31 PM #10
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,882

    Default

    I voted for Holmgren. I loved his game. Almost had a triple double. He had 19 points, 17 rebounds and 7 blocks. I mean 17 rebounds is HUGE. and so it 7 blocks. Almost unheard of really. He just does not get the recognition he deserves in my opinion. He is huge on the boards and often with his blocked shots.

    I also felt Nembhard played REALLY GOOD. He really ran the offense and had 11 assists which is huge. He can really pass, and most of Timme's points came off of Nembhard's passes. He also made 3-5 three pointers (not 2).

    Go Zags !!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  Today, 03:31 PM #11
    IowaSERE
    IowaSERE is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    851

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    Drew had 32 and didn’t play a good game. Chet all around better. Watson was okay. Everyone else was mediocre at best.
    If you think Nembhard was mediocre, I can't wait to see him play average.
  Today, 04:06 PM #12
    MyZags's Avatar
    MyZags
    MyZags is online now Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Posts
    324

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    Drew had 32 and didnt play a good game. Chet all around better. Watson was okay. Everyone else was mediocre at best.
    Isnt that crazy? I wasnt following the stats closely throughout the game and just kept thinking, Drew is off. Imagine if he is on!

    Vote went to Chet. So close to a triple double. He kept us in this game and will make some NBA exec very happy next season.
  Today, 04:07 PM #13
    Hoopaholic's Avatar
    Hoopaholic
    Hoopaholic is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Lacrosse, Washington
    Posts
    8,299

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by IowaSERE View Post
    If you think Nembhard was mediocre, I can't wait to see him play average.
    This
    Basketball...The Toy Department of Life

    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
