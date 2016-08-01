It's the most wonderful time of the year. Zags start NCAA play as the top #1 seed. First up are the 16 seed Georgia State Panthers. The Panthers are here as the Sun Belt Champions and are on a 10 game heater, but had to travel to Portland and will likely face a significant Zags fan presence.

Go Zags!

Tip: 4:25 Eastern, 1:15 Pacific

TV: TNT
Live Stream: https://www.ncaa.com/march-madness-live/watch
Audio Stream: http://player.listenlive.co/68151

Live Stats: https://www.ncaa.com/march-madness-live/game/201